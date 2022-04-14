Bodies with ‘signs of torture’ found in Sumy, says mayor

Dmytro Zhyvytskyi, mayor of Sumy, Ukraine, revealed this Wednesday that the number of civilian bodies found in the region has been “increasing every day” and show “signs of torture”, such as having their “hands tied”. “.





“There are more than 100 civilians killed in the Sumy region. Unfortunately, this number is growing every day,” Zhyvytsky said, quoted by CNN. “Many of these people are found dead with their hands tied and signs of torture, shot in the head,” he added. In addition to the bodies found, there are still missing people, whose fate “remains unknown”.





The mayor points out that the region, despite being under Ukrainian control since April 8, is still not safe, since “there are many mined and unexplored areas”.













