Brazil becomes a member of an important research center

Brazil will be the first Latin American country to be part of the European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) as an associate member. The information was announced on Tuesday (12) by the scientific institution.

Pending the completion of the necessary ratification processes, Brazil will be the third country, along with Turkey and Ukraine, to become an associate member of CERN.

This status will allow the country to participate in Council and Finance Committee meetings. Brazilian citizens will be eligible for limited-term positions and scholarships.

Likewise, Brazilian companies will be able to apply for contracts with CERN, thus increasing opportunities for industrial collaboration on advanced technologies.

– This agreement allows Brazil and CERN to further strengthen their collaboration, opening up a wide range of new and mutually beneficial opportunities in fundamental research, technological developments and innovation and education and training activities – said CERN Director General Fabiola Gianotti, quoted in a statement.

Still in office, at the time of confirmation of the association, the now ex-minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Marcos Pontes, stated that “our industry will also benefit from participating in bids for both research and development and supply of services and materials”.

– I am sure that this partnership will take the Brazilian science, technology and innovation sector to a new level of development – ​​added Pontes.

This is not Brazil’s first contact with the research center. The country has been present since 1990 in several CERN projects, such as the DELPHI experiment on the Large Electron and Positron Collider, and has participated in training and extension programs for students and teachers.

In addition to particle physics, CERN and the National Center for Research in Energy and Materials (CNPEM) have also formally cooperated since December 2020 in research and development of accelerator technology and its applications.

Currently, CERN has 23 member states: Germany, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, Slovakia, Spain, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Norway, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Czech Republic, Romania, Serbia , Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.