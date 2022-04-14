Brazil is the 2nd country that collects the most tax from companies in the world – News

Brazil occupies the second position in the ranking of countries that most tax companies in the world, only behind Malta. The perception was disclosed in a study of the CouponVálido platform based on data from OECD (Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development).

According to the survey, Brazilian companies pay, on average, a tax rate of 34%, when considering all taxes. The percentage is 70% higher than the world average and only 1% lower than Malta (35%).

The calculation takes into account the collection of two taxes on companies in Brazil, the Corporate Income Tax (25%) and Social Contribution on Net Income (9%).

Among the 111 countries surveyed, the average corporate tax rate is 20% and only 18 countries charge a rate above 30% from firms. Brazilian rates, in turn, are higher than those charged in developed countries, such as the United Kingdom (19%), the United States (25%), Canada (27%) and Japan (30%).





Comparing the period between 2000 and 2021, the study points out that the vast majority of countries reduced the tax rate on companies, a movement that contributed to the reduction of 8.3 percentage points in the average value of collection, from 28.3 percentage points. % to 20%.

Over the 21 years, 94 countries reduced taxation, while 13 countries maintained the same rates and only Andorra, Hong Kong, China, Maldives and Oman increased their rates.

According to the survey of CouponValid.com, 12 countries were considered tax havens, with a regime of not taxing companies. Since 2000, Andorra and Maldives have abandoned the title and present a balance in collections, currently at 10% and 15%, respectively.



