Break your sedentary time in the name of health | Spirituality and well-being

A very recent study, carried out in Sweden, showed that taking just 15 steps or moving for 3 minutes, every 30 minutes that you spend sitting, is enough to prevent health damage, such as high levels of sugar and fat in the blood. , even in people considered healthy. Yes, it’s true: the break from sedentary time can be your best medicine to avoid diabetes and heart problems.

The big question is that sedentary time is extremely harmful to the body and our vital functions. Even if you are a practitioner of regular physical activity, you should pay attention to these recommendations.

The research found that climbing flights of stairs, doing jumping jacks or squats, or even taking just 15 steps during these short breaks improved blood sugar and blood fat control among office workers, without causing production-related harm to work. The interesting thing about this research is that it was done in real life, with real people, living their realities. It wasn’t a simulation or something done in a lab.

These findings reinforce the recommendations made by the American College of Sports Medicine regarding the break in sedentary time, which are:

1- Do not spend more than 8 hours sitting throughout the day

2- Do not sit for more than 2 consecutive hours

3- Every hour of sitting, stand for at least 6 minutes

and why this happens? The explanation lies in muscle contraction. When we stand, the leg muscles, which are the largest in the body and therefore the ones that demand energy, contract to keep us standing. When we are seated, they are relaxed, and do not demand “food” or greater functional activity from the body. Sitting down, we are sparing, we don’t spend fuel and we don’t even absorb sugar from our bloodstream, nor metabolize the fatty acids (fats) that are in the blood.

Just know that sitting we burn about 1 calorie per minute, while standing this expenditure is almost double, 1.8 calories. Does it seem derisory? Do the math over the course of a day, a week, a month…

While you remain still, inside your body many things happen… or rather they don’t happen.

– After three hours of sitting, there is already a considerable reduction in blood flow

– After two weeks, remaining seated for six hours in a row, there is an increase in cholesterol, muscle degradation begins and a reduction in the rhythm of brain activity

– Between 10 to 20 years maintaining this behavior, you will have already lost about seven years of quality of life, that is, away from doctors, medicines and hospitals, in addition to having the risk of premature death from heart disease increased by almost 70 %, or in 30% in the chances of developing some type of cancer

We weren’t programmed to work that way. Our body has always needed movement.

Of course that’s not only what should we do. As I said, even people who practice regular exercise should pay attention to this break, but sedentary people should know that this would be the minimum to be done in order to prevent metabolic health complications. And the ideal is to have, as recommended by the World Health Organization, a minimum of 150 minutes of aerobic activities, preferably divided into 5 days, 2 sessions of strength exercises per week or in substitution, to accumulate at least 10 thousand steps daily.

So, is it better to take breaks from sedentary time and be a little more careful with your health on a daily basis, with actions that are not “sacrificing”, or not caring much now, but suddenly realizing that it is too late? And that it is already necessary to use medication or even have had a heart complication? Remember: changing just 1 degree in the route of a plane that leaves Rio for New York, would make that same plane arrive in Los Angeles. A small change can make a huge difference. Here is an invitation to reflect.