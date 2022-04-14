Can diabetic people drink? endocrinologist answers

People with diabetes can consume alcoholic beverages, but extra care is needed. This is because, in addition to increasing the amount of sugar in the blood (glycemia), drinks are caloric foods that alter triglyceride levels and blood pressure, favoring cardiovascular events.

“The diabetic patient is someone who needs to reduce caloric consumption to lose weight and control blood glucose. But alcohol is a food, it’s a calorie. A gram of sugar has four calories, a gram of fat has nine, and a gram of alcohol has seven calories. Apart from the calories from barley, wheat, and other distilled beverages”, explains Ricardo Botticini Peres, endocrinologist at Hospital Israelita Albert Einstein.

A possible scenario is the hyperglycemia associated with drinks. Alcohol opens the person’s appetite, and favors inappropriate or excessive food choices, losing glycemic control. “There is also the case of the diabetic who goes out to drink with friends and forgets to eat. He is drinking and, when he realizes, he has a picture of hypoglycemia [quando a glicose está abaixo de 70 mg/dl]”, says Perez.

According to the expert, even the consumption of a light beer or without alcohol can be harmful for diabetics.

***glucose-and-why-increases (6) Glucose is a carbohydrate and is used by cells as the main source of energy. iStock ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) In the human body, insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas, controls the amount of glucose in the blood after eating.iStock ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) Without this hormone, cells cannot absorb glucose and, consequently, do not have the energy to function properly. The result of the “crash” is an increase in the blood sugar level.Marcelo Casal Jr/ Agência Brasil ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) High glucose, also known as hyperglycemia, happens when your blood sugar is above 100 mg/dLGetty Images ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) If it occurs frequently, it can lead to health problems.Breno Esaki / Health Agency ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) Some symptoms can help identify high glucose, such as blurred vision, excessive thirst, headaches, frequent urge to urinate, tiredness and drowsinessiStock ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) Often high and untreated glucose can progress to diabetesBreno Esaki / Health Agency ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) However, at an early stage, the problem can be controlled through healthy eating habits and physical exercise.iStock ***glucose-and-why-increases (6) Some foods, such as whole grains, vegetables, fruits, lean meats, milk and dairy products can help lower excess blood sugar.iStock 0

toxicity

According to Peres, alcohol consumption must be regulated because it affects important organs and causes long-term cell damage. “In any person, from the consumption of about 60 grams per day of alcohol [150 ml de vodca ou de uísque, por exemplo], an acceleration of cell death may occur. Alcohol kills liver, heart and brain cells,” he says.

In diabetics, the risk of this cell death is more significant because there is less irrigation of key organs (liver, heart, brain and kidneys) due to high blood glucose and cholesterol levels – especially in the case of patients without disease control -, leading to narrowing of blood vessels. “The diabetic patient has altered microcirculation, and this can lead to diabetic retinopathy, diabetic nephropathy or diabetic cardiomyopathy”, completes the specialist.

The consumption of alcohol for people with diabetes, therefore, is not prohibited, but it is essential to redouble care and responsibility so as not to lose control of the disease. “We do not recommend consumption, but eventually, the amount that a diabetic should take is, at most, one glass. Not daily. Only occasionally and at social events. It is up to the doctor to alert his diabetic patient to the risk of cell damage”, he warns. (Source: Einstein Agency)