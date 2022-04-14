Can “Syrian Butcher” Decide on War in Ukraine? – 04/13/2022

Can “Syrian Butcher” Decide on War in Ukraine? – New commander of the invading Russian forces, General Alexander Dvornikov, gained notoriety for carrying out indiscriminate bombings against civilians in the Arab country. The nickname of the new leader of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, General Alexander Dvornikov, is “Butcher of Syria”. However, military analysts argue that he would be fundamentally different from other Russian commanders in the Arab country.

The 60-year-old officer was the first high-ranking Russian commander deployed to Syria after Russia came to support dictator Bashar al-Assad. He served for ten months, from September 2015 to July 2016. By then, the revolution against decades of authoritarianism by the Assad family had escalated into a brutal civil war.

The ruthless bombing of civilian areas by Russian jets, especially the city of Aleppo, is considered a decisive shift in the Syrian leader’s favor. Mosques, markets, schools, hospitals and even farms and food lines were targeted. The opposing rebels, who until then had had some success against the national army, had very few anti-aircraft missiles and no chance of fighting back.

In Russia, the Syrian campaign was considered a victory, earning Dvornikov not only a derogatory nickname, but also one of the country’s highest honors: in 2016 he was designated “Hero of the Russian Federation”.

Standard procedure

However, all this notoriety is not necessarily deserved. According to a report just published by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), a Washington-based think tank, the general’s procedure in the Middle East did not deviate from the usual patterns.

Moscow forces targeted Syrian civilians and critical infrastructure throughout the intervention, and “Dvornikov’s experience in commanding the Russian deployment in Syria and in attacking civilians, in itself, was neither unique nor indicative of special abilities.”

In addition to being no exception, the “tactics and approaches employed in both Syria and Ukraine […] they are not especially effective.” And Dvornikov’s “bloody” reputation is far from unusual among the Russian military, Elias Hanna, a former commander of the Lebanese Armed Forces, tells DW.

According to him, the Russian army is well known for using excessive violence to achieve military goals. Thus, the general’s behavior in Syria was the product of a long-established military culture: he has been active since 1982, and there are data that he also fought in Chechnya, explains the professor of strategy and geopolitics at the American University of Beirut.

The statistics also do not indicate that Dvornikov has started a new and more violent chapter in the Syrian war: when the Russians intervened in the fighting in September 2015, the Assad regime was already applying a “scorched earth” policy.

Between September 2014 and August 2015, for example, the medical organization Physicians for Humanity recorded 110 offensives in Syria against hospitals or medical facilities – exactly the same number as the following year, after the Russians began bombing. The first attacks against medical facilities date back to 2012.

It is certain that the Russians are responsible for a greater number of civilian casualties after their entry into the conflict: of the nearly 17,000 Syrians killed in 2016, a quarter was their responsibility, according to the annual report of the Syrian Network for Human Rights observatory.

However, Assad’s death toll by then was already extremely “bloody”: in 2014 and 2015, before Dvornikov’s arrival, there were 12,044 and 24,430 victims of the civil war, respectively. Furthermore, it was the Syrian regime that indiscriminately used chemical weapons and barrel bombs against its own population – both war crimes.

While there are no records of Vladimir Putin’s troops using such means in Ukraine, they are using “dumb” bombs and missiles, which cannot be aimed with greater precision, tending to cause more civilian casualties. Russia also used this type of weapon in Syria.

“Butcher” was a logical choice

Alexander Dvornikov’s appointment to oversee Russian forces in Ukraine is far from surprising. It is a logical decision: since returning from Syria in 2016, he has commanded Russia’s southern military zone, which includes the Donbass region and Crimea, where Moscow is apparently planning its new offensive.

Throughout March, of all the different axes of operations, yours has shown the greatest advances. The general also led operations around the besieged port city of Mariupol. In addition to being the longest-serving officer in southern Ukraine, he is currently also the highest-ranking commander in the country.

According to ISW observers, it is difficult to predict whether Dvornikov’s role in Syria could even make a difference in the current conflict. The fact that he was the first commander in the Arab country may contribute, having to establish coalition operations, including an air base; as well as his experience with urban combat in Aleppo.

On the other hand, the nature of the confrontation in Ukraine is quite different, which has an extensive arsenal of anti-aircraft equipment and other advanced munitions, as well as an air force of its own. On Monday (4/11), White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan commented: “No indication from any general can erase the fact that Russia has already suffered a strategic defeat in Ukraine.”

There are indications that Russian troops are demoralized and that army logistics are chaotic. In Syria, the official number of Russian soldiers killed since 2015 is 112; while in Ukraine tens of thousands are estimated to have fallen in just six weeks.

“The nature of the confrontations in Syria depended on violent air offensives by the Russians”, points out Elias Hanna. “General Dvornikov only led military operations by bombing from the air, infantry forces almost never had to confront anyone on the ground. But now there is a land war, with fighting between regular armies and professional soldiers, as well as air capability. .”

Author: Cathrin Schaer, Emad Hassan