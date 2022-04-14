Cancer treatment by SUS moves from Regina to Taquara hospital – Region





After experiencing severe abdominal pain for months, the Hamburg operator Vera Fonseca, 56, was diagnosed with bowel cancer. After identifying the tumor, she started free treatment through the Unified Health System (SUS) in the safety and comfort of one of the best hospitals in her city: Regina.

Now, however, a setback has come. Vera was recently informed by Hospital Regina that the health center will no longer serve cancer patients through SUS. She doesn’t even know if her re-appointment, scheduled for early May, is still on.

“I still don’t know anything. They just asked me to get in touch with the Municipal Health Department”, reports the operator.















Taquara should be the destination of patients from Hamburg

Photo: Facebook/Reproduction









Change

The Secretariat confirmed, through its press office, that yes, Hospital Regina will no longer serve cancer patients through SUS as of May.

The Prefecture also reported that “is working to minimize possible inconvenience to cancer patients in the municipality”. The new destination for all 943 people undergoing treatment at Regina was also defined: the Bom Jesus Hospital, in Taquara.

Continuity

“No patient will be left unattended. As we received confirmation recently, we are working to build solutions to follow cancer treatments normally, but in Taquara”, said the Health Secretary of Novo Hamburgo, Marcelo Reidel, in the same note in which the Municipality informs that “will provide transportation for patients” from Hamburg to Vale do Paranhana.

doctors

Regardless of the trip to Taquara, the patient Vera is worried about the interruption in the continuity of the treatment:

“My next doctor may even be very competent, but he doesn’t know my case. He’ll take the treatment on his way. Can’t that interfere with my health?”, asks the operator.

second stage of exchange

The change of reference location for cancer treatment by the SUS in the region – leaving Novo Hamburgo and going to Taquara – gives continuity to a movement started at the end of last year.

At the time, Bom Jesus began to receive patients from Campo Bom, Dois Irmãos, Estância Velha and Ivoti who were waiting in line for care. All of them joined the residents of Riozinho, Rolante, Três Coroas, Parobé, Igrejinha, São Francisco de Paula and Taquara, who already had the Taquara hospital as a reference for oncological treatments.

This process was provoked by the action of the Federal Public Ministry (MPF), which demanded the authorities’ initiative to eliminate the queue of 172 people waiting for cancer care. At the time, it was agreed that the transfer of a reference hospital would no longer be Regina only for new patients who did not have Novo Hamburgo as a domicile.

The exchange of nursing home proved to be successful. The waiting list for the start of treatment was zero in just under a month – between the end of December and the beginning of January.

State confirms health center in Paranhana

The Bom Jesus de Taquara Hospital has not officially commented on taking over the SUS reference in place of the Regina de Novo Hamburgo Hospital. Throughout the week, information provided by the health institution was that the matter was “in progress”.

The State Health Department itself only took a position at the end of yesterday afternoon. Secretary Arita Bergmann clarified that Regina will be disabled for cancer treatments by the SUS until the end of May at the request of the institution itself.

“We regret when a service closes, but we found a partner, Hospital Bom Jesus, in Taquara, to continue the assistance of all”, explained the director of the Department of Specialized Care Management, Lisiane Fagundes.

The State’s pronouncements came after a meeting with state deputy Issur Koch, yesterday afternoon. “The damage has already been done (disabling Regina). Now we are going to see that the transport of patients to Taquara is done with quality”, pointed out the parliamentarian.

The oncology service is highly complex, funded by federal resources and encouraged with funds from the State Treasury, through the Assistir program.

‘Total economic/financial imbalance’, says Regina’s note

Cited by secretary Arita, Hospital Regina expressed itself through a note. In the document, the health center confirms that it was its decision to “discontinue the provision of oncology services”, after “renegotiation of values ​​to meet the repressed demand of cancer patients”.

“The institution has been talking with the Ministry of Health, State and Municipalities for more than six years, presenting the data and the growing concern with the increase in demand. In recent years, access to patients has been expanded by the hospital, with the aim of reduce repressed demand. However, in the meantime, the resources for this did not increase, not even readjust, as well as there was a significant increase in expenses, with a total economic/financial imbalance in the contractual relationship”, the note continued.















