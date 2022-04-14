Ceará anticipates vaccination of children against flu and measles to April 20

From next Wednesday, the 20th, the influenza and measles vaccination in children from 6 months and under 5 years of age. In the previous calendar, this age group would be covered with immunization only from May 2.

The decision was taken at an extraordinary meeting of the Bipartite Intermanagers Commission (CIB-CE) held on the afternoon of this Wednesday, 13, between the State Health Department (Sesa) and municipal health managers.

The change is justified by the risks of the return of measles circulation in Brazil and the seasonality of the rainy season in the state. The rains have caused an increase in the number of pediatric consultations for flu-like syndromes in the health units of Ceará, mainly in the Metropolitan Region of Fortaleza and Cariri, according to Sesa.

“The vaccines can be applied simultaneously and even if the child has any vaccine on the calendar late, she can do it without any harm”, detailed the secretary. She explains that the immunobiologicals are already in the municipalities because they were distributed to another target audience that was already foreseen.

The amount to start the vaccination of children will be able to be used while the doses of this age group arrive, which is scheduled for next Monday, 18.

Since the last day 4, the vaccination campaign against measles and influenza is being carried out. Health professionals are already receiving doses for both diseases and people over 60 for the flu. The campaign runs until June 3rd.

Cases under investigation

Six measles cases are being investigated in five municipalities in Ceará, according to the Ceará Health Department (Sesa). The Capital has two suspected cases of the disease under investigation, while Marco, Caucaia, Maranguape and Trairi each have a case being analyzed.

With no confirmation of measles in the state so far, 12 suspected cases have been previously ruled out in the municipalities of Itapipoca, Cascavel, Ibaretama, Milagres, Pacatuba, São Gonçalo do Amarante, Tauá and Umirim.

“If in a first collection antibodies to measles are found, it must be confirmed in a subsequent collection after 15 days”, explains the executive secretary of Surveillance and Regulation of Sesa, Ricristhi Gonçalves about the investigation process.

When there is a record of a suspected or confirmed case, a protocol is carried out within 72 hours. The process includes monitoring family members and people who have had contact with the patient, in addition to blocking vaccination for those who do not show symptoms, in order to stop the spread of the virus.

In addition, 21 municipalities in Ceará have very high risk of disease reintroductionbeing Fortaleza, Caucaia, Tianguá, São Benedito, Sobral, Crateús, Itapipoca, Maracanaú, Maranguape, Guauiba, Pacajus, Aquiraz, Eusébio, Baturité, Frotim, Aracati, Russas, Iguatu, Crato, Juazeiro do Norte and Barbalha.

One high risk of measles reintroduction is observed in another 80 municipalities, according to Sesa. already the medium risk disease recurrence is prevalent in 56 municipalities, while 27 have low risk. The data was updated on Tuesday, 12.

Ricristhi explains that the risk of reintroduction is “calculated” by considering various indicators that are scored. “Each indicator has a weight. For example, vaccination coverage has an important weight. There are a series of indicators such as tourism in the region, population density, confirmed cases in recent years. All this together in a matrix classifies the municipality to say if it has a potential risk of introduction”, he points out.

