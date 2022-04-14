Chagas disease affects up to 4.6 million Brazilians – News

The number of Brazilians affected by Chagas disease is in the range of 1.9 million to 4.6 million. The data are part of the epidemiological bulletin released this Wednesday (13) by the Ministry of Health, which took advantage of the eve of the World Day to Combat Chagas Disease to launch a national awareness campaign.

“Today we are discussing how many we are and where we are. Could it be that, more than a century later, should we still discuss this issue? Should we, in the 21st century, have neglected diseases? It is a challenge for all those who are at the forefront of the health system “, evaluated the Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga.





During the campaign’s launch event, the minister took the opportunity to praise the role of Carlos Chagas in the discovery of the disease and the importance of the doctor, sanitarian and researcher for the studies of tropical diseases. “Chagas’ effort must remain alive in everyone who dedicates himself to research, to sanitation, as an example that must be followed.”

Carlos Chagas was responsible for identifying the parasite that transmits the disease, the barbeiro. In Brazil, however, the way of contracting the disease is practically eradicated, prevailing, according to the ministry, chronic cases resulting from infections in past decades. There are also acute cases related to transmission involving wild species infected by the parasite; to oral transmission, through the ingestion of contaminated food; and vertical transmission, which occurs when the mother passes the disease to the fetus.





Currently in the presidency of the Ibero-American Initiative “Congenital Chagas – No Baby with Chagas”, Brazil has signed a commitment to eliminate vertical transmission through control and prevention strategies. Although the disease is still part of the Brazilian reality, which has caused approximately 4,000 deaths per year in the last decade, the actions of chemical-vector control, screening of blood and tissue donors and housing improvements have reduced 70% of the disease since 1975.

“We have already overcome many challenges, socioeconomic barriers, but the disease still persists due to social inequalities. Not only is there a possibility of individual transmission, but also oral transmission and the congenital issue. the various forms of this disease”, said Queiroga.





Among the actions to combat the disease, the Ministry of Health detailed the focus on health surveillance, to avoid colonies of barbers and the systematization of data by Notifica-SUS still in this first semester. An awareness publicity campaign begins to be broadcast this Wednesday, through TV channels, radio, press vehicles and social networks.

The ministry will invest R$ 6 million in the Integra Chagas Project, conducted by Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), with the objective of increasing the offer of diagnosis and treatment in primary care in the six most affected municipalities. There is also attention focused on the Projeto Cuida Chagas, which seeks to reach women of childbearing age and their children to control mother-to-child transmission. Under the SUS, the treatment of the disease is free.

Chagas disease is endemic not only in Brazil, but in 20 other countries in the Americas, and affects more than 6 million people. The estimate is 30,000 annual cases in the region, with 14,000 deaths per year and 8,000 infected newborns. More than 70 million people live in areas of exposure and are therefore at risk of contracting the disease.