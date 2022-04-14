Chile changes rules for the entry of travelers from April 14

The Chilean Undersecretary of Public Health, Cristóbal Cuadrado, announced this Tuesday (12) a package of new measures to combat covid-19 that include easing the rules of entry for travelers in the country.

As of Thursday (14), our Andean neighbor enters the “Alert Level 1” of the Protected Borders Plan and the presentation of a negative test for covid-19 carried out before the trip and approval is no longer required. (validation process) of proof of vaccination.

The collection of the test continues to be recommended, as well as the registration of the vaccinated data to obtain the mobility pass, a document that facilitates access to establishments in the country.

undersecretary @CCuadradoN : “In this sense, we inform you that as of this July when the Protected Frontiers Plan will be on Alert Level 1. What concrete measures does this include?”. pic.twitter.com/PPNr2uFLoK — Ministry of Health (@ministeriosalud) April 12, 2022

International tourists may still be randomly tested at Chilean airports. If they receive a positive result, they will have to be isolated.

The C19 Health Passport – the electronic form with the traveler’s health declaration – and the prior contracting of travel insurance with coverage for covid-19 will continue to be charged.

In March, the local government had already eliminated mandatory testing and quarantine for travelers upon arrival in the country. Chile will reopen its land borders with Argentina, Bolivia and Peru on May 1.