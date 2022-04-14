Confinement in Shanghai. China accuses US of using US withdrawal as a weapon

It was on Monday that the US State Department ordered the departure of non-essential employees and their families from Shanghai, city ​​of 25 million people that serves as China’s financial center.

At stake is “an increase in cases of covid-19 and the impact of restrictions imposed by China”, the Department wrote in a statement, shortly after authorizing the “voluntary departure” of its employees in Shanghai.

Washington also published a notice advising all Americans to avoid travel to Chinese territory, invoking restrictions that include “the risk of parents and children being separated”.

Now, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has notified the United States, saying it “strongly opposes” the Consulate’s order. Since March 1, more than 320,000 cases have been recorded in 31 Chinese provinces after an outbreak that began in Shanghai.





“We express strong dissatisfaction with the fact that the US politicizes [a situação] and use the withdrawal of their employees as a weapon”said on Tuesday the spokesman of the Ministry, Zhao Lijian.

The official considered that the US is “tarnishing China” and assured that the covid-19 control and prevention policies “are effective and based on scientific data”, so the Government “is very confident that it will be able to control the new outbreak”. wave of infections”.



Outbreak spread to 30 Chinese provinces

Zhao Lijian’s statements contrast, however, with those of other Chinese officials, including the deputy director of China’s National Health Commission, Lei Zhenglong, who on Tuesday warned that the outbreak in Shanghai “is not being contained”.

only on monday, this Chinese city recorded more than 26,000 new cases of local transmissionsurpassing the barrier of 20,000 infections for the sixth consecutive day, according to data from the National Health Commission.

According to Lei Zhenglong, the outbreak that started in Shanghai has now spread to more than 30 Chinese provinces and the number of infections is expected to remain high in the coming days.



Shanghainese in desperation for food and medicine

The most populous city in China has been in lockdown since March 29, with many residents reporting difficulties in accessing essential goods such as food and medicine.

Videos circulating on social media show protests in a Shanghai residential complex last week, with protesters clashing with police and shouting from behind closed gates: “Give us groceries”.

Another video reveals a mother in apparent desperation asking neighbors for medication for her son. “Do you have fever medication? Is anyone home? Are you awake?”asks the woman, in images recorded at dawn.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, China has tightened the rules for buying and selling fever medication, requiring a doctor’s prescription and a negative Covid-19 test.

There have also been public reports of parents who say they have been separated from their children infected with covid-19, including young children, due to restrictive Chinese policies to control the disease.

One inhabitant said that his dog was slaughtered by the health authorities, without prior notice, after the owner was placed in quarantine.

w/ agencies