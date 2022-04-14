Crew Arrested After Discovery of Cocaine Packages on Board

The entire crew of a Canadian airline was arrested and detained in the Dominican Republic after police received information about a huge stockpile of cocaine on the plane.

Drug control agents in the Dominican Republic say they discovered a 210-kilogram cargo of illicit cocaine hidden inside a Pivot Airlines jet bound for Canada, reports The Record.

The twin-engine jet was about to depart Punta Cana International Airport on a private flight to Toronto. Agents searched the vehicle and found eight black bags filled with cocaine bricks. The bags were hidden inside the aircraft’s compartments, according to a statement from the National Directorate of Drug Control for Caribbean countries.





The jet was seized. In all, 11 people, including 9 Canadians, were detained for questioning, the government agency said.

A Dominican news agency recorded a video of the seizure, in which 200 wrapped bricks can be seen, placed on the runway, next to the jet.

The Dominican Republic’s National Directorate for Drug Control (DNCD) said eight packages – each containing 25 smaller packages of cocaine – totaling 200 kg were located in the aircraft’s control compartments after an in-depth search.

Local police said the cocaine is worth about $25 million.