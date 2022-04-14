Diabão removes ears: what are the risks of the procedure? Can he hear? – 04/13/2022

Tattoo artist Michel Faro Praddo, known as Diabão, published a photo in which he shows his last procedure to modify his image: the removal of the ears. Praddo said in the post that the modification made him “thrilled”. “Thanks for the gift,” he wrote, thanking a friend who helped him.

Diabão has more than 60 body modifications and 85% of his body is tattooed, but the new procedure has raised doubts among his followers: can he hear? Are there health risks to living without ears?

The images are shocking. In place of ears, the tattoo artist has stitches. In a video, he explained that he can still hear, that he hasn’t lost his hearing, and that, to wear glasses, he can strap them to his head. “The body adapts or we adapt to it,” he said. “The ear was not plugged, what was removed was the ear,” he said.

According to Fernão Bevilacqua, otorhinolaryngologist at Hospital Albert Sabin, in São Paulo, without ears, a person can have hearing problems throughout life. “The ears have an angle to capture sounds that are directed to the ear conductor, they amplify the sound”, explains the doctor. Without the amplifier, hearing may be impaired.

Another very important function of the pinna is to help the individual’s sense of location. “It sounds silly, but you can identify where a sound is coming from because of the ears, the sound localization ability comes from having two ears,” he says. “Without them, the person loses this ability to locate”, says the doctor.

Is there a risk of disease?

Another risk that Diabão can take is with regard to ear infections and other diseases. Without the ears, he will have less wax production, which works as a protective barrier of the ear, and it is risky for him to let water into the ear, as this can generate an infectious process.

“Our body is not prepared for this. There are animals that do not have a pavilion, but they have a specific type of skin to protect themselves”, explains Bevilacqua.

In addition to functions related to hearing, the otolaryngologist states that the ears have an important role related to aesthetics, sexuality and affection. “It’s a very sensitive body part.”

Devil claims that the hole in his ear was not closed. If it had been, it could have been even more risky to his health. “Depending on how the technique was performed, there may be an accumulation of skin inside the ear”, says the doctor. The condition is called cholesteatoma, which has a tumor behavior and generates a series of infectious processes. Typically, an operation is required to resolve the problem.

Because the ears are connected to the nose, if they close, the person can also lose their sense of smell and develop chronic sinusitis, according to the otolaryngologist. “It’s not a good idea,” he advises.