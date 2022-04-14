‘Digital drugs’: Myths and truths about sounds that attract young people and promise to simulate narcotics – Health

A teenager teaches on the social network TikTok to go “crazy” without using drugs: according to him, it would be enough to listen to a type of sound on a platform called i-doser to obtain a mental effect similar to that of a hallucinogen. The internet search for these “sound drugs” or “digital drugs” has worried families and drawn the attention of doctors. They are not narcotics. Experts say that these audios do not pose a risk of addiction, but recommend caution so as not to harm your hearing.

But what exactly are these “drugs”? They are audios, with varied frequencies and intensities, sold online, on websites or applications. There are also free songs on the YouTube. Based on a technique known as binaural beats, discovered at the end of the 19th century, this type of content is not new, but it gained momentum with social networks.

Internet posts link these sound platforms to hallucinogenic effects and even overdose – which is false. There is still a lack of scientific evidence to describe the consequences of the consumption of these sounds in the body. It is not possible to say that a teenager who has listened to these audios has suffered any brain damage. THE Brazilian Society of Pediatrics (SBP) recommended caution, however, due to the risks to the hearing aid.

Adherents of binaural beats say they listen to sounds to relax, work better or have new sensory experiences. The beats offer sounds of different frequencies to each ear – which makes the experience different from listening to ordinary music.

An Australian study published at the end of March identified, for the first time, that part of the people who listen to this type of sound seek, with experience, to obtain an effect similar to that of other drugs. On i-doser, one of the platforms that sells the beats, the names of some of these audios refer to already known drugs, such as marijuana. A “dose” of the app costs less than R$7.

The research, published in the journal Drug and Alcohol Review, points out that 5.3% of respondents listened to binaural beats to experience altered states in the previous 12 months. Of these, most used the resource to relax or sleep, but 11.7% reported using sounds to simulate the drug experience. The survey heard 30,800 people in 22 countries. Those identified with the highest prevalence of use of beats were U.S, Mexico, Brazil, Poland, Romania and United Kingdom. The frequency of consumption of these sounds is higher in the age group between 16 and 20 years.

The research did not investigate whether there was a brain change among those who reported hearing these beats. “It is unclear whether binaural beats are similar in effect to the psychoactive drugs they seek to simulate,” ponder the scientists, linked to the Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology in Melbourne. Australia.

Experts point out that audio – even those of varying frequencies – are not as addictive as drugs. What can occur, however, is a placebo effect. “It creates an unusual auditory sensory experience that causes a suggested person to believe it is the effect of a drug, psychedelic. But it is far from that”, explains neurologist and neuroimmunologist Thiago Taya, from Hospital Brasília, of the Dasa network.

He says that concern about this type of consumption has grown, but the risk can even be reversed: by trying these sound beats, sold as similar to drugs, and identifying that they seem harmless, young people may feel encouraged to look for real narcotics. – those, yes, with harmful effects.

Faced with increasing concern from families about fake sonic drugs, SBP this month released a warning note on the subject. The document describes i-doser as a “current phenomenon”, disseminated in videos on social networks. The concern is with damage to the ears of children and adolescents and with exaggerated auditory stimulation. “Continued and exaggerated stimulation can lead to a loss of neuroplasticity and thus affect the connections necessary for healthy brain and mental development,” points out the SBP warning note.

In the video posted on TikTok, the teenager who encourages others to listen to the beats says the experience only works with headphones at “considerably high volume.” The SBP document highlights that the indiscriminate use of headphones, at volumes above the tolerable “has had a negative impact on hearing, configuring a fad that deserves special attention in the digital age”.

The Medical Society clarifies that the noise intensity level of headphones varies between 60-70 decibels and 110-120 decibels. Among children and teenagers, the safe noise level is 70 decibels. To try to get the promised hallucinogenic effect, teenagers are likely to listen to these beats at louder than recommended levels. “Adolescents are curious, impulsive, challenge limits, and even if they perceive risks, they will try to ‘stretch’ their body limits”, says Evelyn Eisenstein, coordinator of the Digital Health Working Group at SBP. Another problem is prolonged exposure to loud sounds, which can lead to hearing loss.

According to experts, the new trend underscores the need for families to keep up with their children’s digital lives and their use of electronics. “It’s important for parents to take it easy to understand that it’s not all they say out there. And that the children are educated and make good use of any experience in life, not just the i-doser”, says Taya. The report was unable to contact the i-doser platform on Tuesday, 12.

Questions answers

Do digital drugs or sound drugs exist?

These are names given to sounds available on the internet that seek to simulate the effect of narcotics. The term is imprecise, as there is no evidence that the audios have a hallucinogenic effect or the potential to cause addiction, like drugs.

How do these sounds work?

The audios are binaural beats: two sounds are emitted with different frequencies that create the sensation of perception of a third sound. This technique is old – it was reported in the 19th century – but it has been sold by internet platforms that promise drug-like sensations. Many people also listen to these sounds to relax or to work better.

Is there a risk when listening to these audios? Who ever heard should worry?

Not. Experts say that sounds would not have the ability to cause changes in brain architecture. What can occur is hearing damage from the beats. To try to achieve the promised effect, young people use headphones at high intensity for a long period of time – which can lead to problems, warns the Brazilian Society of Pediatrics. The recommendation is for parents to monitor their children’s digital lives – not just in relation to these audios – and promote a healthy use of electronics.