Doctors Discover 2Kg Gym Weight Stuck in Patient’s Rectum | Brazil

reproduction – 04/13/2022 X-ray images of the patient with the dumbbell stuck inside the body

A 54-year-old man needed medical attention to remove a dumbbell, a 2kg gym weight, from inside his anus in Manaus, Amazonas. The patient reported nausea, difficulty in evacuating and stomach pain. The unusual case became a scientific article and was published on April 6 in the scientific journal International Journal of Surgery Case Reports.

According to the article, the man’s undisclosed identity arrived at the hospital in pain that lasted for two days and asked to be examined. Doctors decided to order x-rays of the abdominal region and were surprised by the presence “of an exercise dumbbell-shaped foreign body”, the report says.

When carrying out an X-ray examination, the doctors found inside the man a weight of two kilos, about 20 centimeters in length, like the instruments used in gyms for arm exercises.

After identifying the cause of the man’s pain and discomfort, doctors sedated him to remove the artifact. After three days of hospitalization, the patient was discharged and is doing well.

According to the publication in the scientific journal, these cases are “a predominance of males”, where “white men between 20 and 40 years old, with the practices of sexual gratification as the main motivation”, says an excerpt from the article.