Doctors remove 2 kg gym weight from inside patient | Brazil



Doctors find 2-kilogram gym weight inside patient

Published 04/13/2022 14:03 | Updated 04/13/2022 14:12

Manaus – The story of a patient from Manaus, Amazonas, was highlighted in the scientific platform International Journal of Surgery Case Reports, last Wednesday (6). At the time, the man sought a health unit reporting abdominal pain and difficulty in evacuating. After performing an x-ray, doctors discovered that he had a weight of two kilograms inside him.

Health professionals had to sedate the patient to remove the object, which was between the rectum and the large intestine. Doctors tried to remove it with surgical tweezers, but as they couldn’t, the removal had to be done by one of the surgeons by hand.

Initially, the man did not tell doctors what had happened. However, he later admitted to introducing gym weight into his body for sexual satisfaction. The fact made the doctors involved in the resolution of the case emphasize the importance of health professionals to make a careful approach in situations like this, since according to them, it is frequent that the patient does not reveal the origin of the problem due to embarrassment.