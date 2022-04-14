Does eating carbohydrates make you fat? What do nutritionists say?

When you want to lose weight, the first measure you think about is how to reduce the consumption of carbohydrate-rich foods as much as possible, right? But does removing food completely from the diet truly slimming? Let’s find out what’s true and what’s myth.

To lose weight, you need to expend more energy and reduce the amount of calories consumed. However, it is no use just reducing or restricting the amount of food, it is necessary to know how to make smarter choices during the process. That’s because more important than the caloric amounts of foods are their nutritional amounts.

Having a well-nourished body favors both weight loss and muscle mass gain or to strengthen the immune system.

According to nutritionist Adriana Zanardo, there are myths and truths regarding carbohydrates, let’s find out what they are!

Carbohydrates make you fat: what is true and what is a myth?

This is not true. Carbohydrates are excellent sources of energy, the body needs them to be able to perform its activities. The fact of gaining weight is related to the amounts ingested. If you are a practitioner of physical activity and consume little carbohydrate, the chances of accumulating fat are quite small.



For the nutritionist, the lack of carbohydrate foods can trigger metabolic disorders. Therefore, they should be consumed in moderation always.

Is milk fattening and bad for you?

It will depend on the type of milk, for example, the brands sold in the supermarket are harmful due to the high concentrations of artificial substances placed to maintain conservation for a longer time. Milk contains proteins that contribute to the development of food allergies, but not all people develop them, some organisms react well to these proteins.

Are there foods that cause weight loss?

According to the nutritionist, no single food has the power to stimulate weight loss. What happens for fat burning to occur is the intake of less amounts in food portions and that in a constant way. It is worth remembering that only with a low caloric index and with a life with healthy habits that stimulate weight loss and weight maintenance in the long term.

What would be an ideal dish for someone looking to lose weight?

For the nutritionist, having a varied menu composed of foods from protein sources, cereals, vegetables and legumes, is what she considers a good meal. Regarding the proportions of each type of food, it will depend on the goals and particularities of each individual.

Therefore, if you want to lose weight, the recommended thing is to look for a nutritionist and do a personalized follow-up according to your nutritional needs.