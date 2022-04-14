‘Don’t expect news so soon’, says director

Recently, kingdom hearts 4 was announced by Square Enix – who says he is in the start of game development. the game director, Tetsuya Nomurarecently spoke out that players shouldn’t wait for more news from the title for a while.

READ MORE

During the Q&A session of the event commemorating 20 years of Kingdom Heartsseries director Nomura said more information about the game should be revealed “at a later date.”

Who brought his quotes were some fans who attended the in-person event in Tokyo over the weekend and posted on the fan site of kingdom heartsThe KH13.

According to them, Nomura said that we won’t have any more news about kingdom hearts 4 until “long after the E3 period”. The event had its 2022 physical and digital editions canceled due to COVID-19. Of course what Nomura used the E3 period as a reference, being that it is commonly held in June.

It is normal for this to be the case as the game is in the early stages of development. And Nomura would also have said that the reason why Square Enix decided to reveal KH4 during this period was apparently due to his desire to prevent him from being leaked too soon.

In addition, the Q&A event also revealed some other interesting details of the franchise’s upcoming sequel, such as the fact that all trailer footage is rendered in real-time by the game’s engine, the Unreal Engine 4. It is worth remembering that it is being produced in Unreal Engine 5therefore, it will look even more realistic and impressive.

He also revealed that a new world is under development. And that the narration of both trailers already available (both from KH4 and the new mobile game) is of a character “already known for a long time” by fans.