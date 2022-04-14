eFootball 2022: see when update 1.0.0 will be available

THE Konami created great expectations with the arrival of the redesigned Pro Evolution Soccer (FOOT) called eFootball 2022. The game was supposed to bring new mechanics such as tactics, movement and graphics, the Japanese developer even migrated to the Unreal Engine to improve performance. However, that might have been the chaos of the virtual soccer simulator migration. In a short space to migrate without the proper tests, it was risky for a stable release, as was intended by the company.

With the postponement, the special package that would add other options had to be removed from the Steam platform, PS Store and Xbox Store. Until all issues are resolved, and yet a date has not been announced for this pack.

Few hours left for the long-awaited patch 1.0.0, bringing updates to eFootball 22. Among the main new features are a corrected defensive system and gameplay. Players should feel a considerable difference in the power of kicks and plays worked out like backboards and shoulder-to-shoulder markings. Don’t expect miracles in the 1.0 update, but the improvements will be clear. Other technical problems should still improve. However, it is the beginning to take back the name of the franchise, where FIFA 22 reigned alone in the last year, without competition.

modes

The classic modes are still in effect and with the addition of the Dream Team mode, similar to MyClub. Being able to acquire cards to boost the players’ progress and will also have classic players. The website VGCreleased an hour of gameplay in the last week, showing the evolution of development in these months.

Users of the mobile version will have to wait a little longer to receive the migration update for the stable version of eFootball.

Based on the latest updates, Konami, should release the update 1.0.0at 5am ​​(from Brasilia), Thursday, April 14, for consoles and PC. Whereas the game servers will go into maintenance from 11pm until 5am this Thursday! We can assume that at this moment the corrections will be available for download, on the platform that has the title installed.

Please note that the developer may postpone the release time without notice.

Brazilian clubs such as Flamengo, Corinthians and São Paulo are among playable teams and more. Other South American and world football greats are also ready to play such as River Plate, Barcelona, ​​Bayern Munich, Juventus, Manchester United, and Arsenal. All clubs with their respective uniforms and licensed players.

Below are the minimum and recommended requirements to play the title:

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS



MINIMUM:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-2300, / AMD FX-4350

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 660 Ti / Radeon HD 7790

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

RECOMMENDED:

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 – 64bit

Processor: Intel Core i5-7600 / AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Video Card: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 590

Network: Broadband internet connection

Storage: 50 GB of available space

Finally, eFootball is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (via Steam), and will update in the future for Android and iPhone (iOS); – a curiosity is that of the main platforms the Nintendo Switch is the only important absence.