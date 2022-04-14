Election in France: Why Radical Left Voters Might Migrate to Le Pen

Daniela Fernandes

From Paris to BBC News Brazil

5 hours ago

Credit, EPA photo caption, Le Pen’s ‘left-wing’ economic plan and rejection of Macron attract some Mélenchon voters

The voters of Jean-Luc Mélénchon, from the radical left, will have decisive weight in the second round of the French presidential elections, on the 24th, which will be disputed again, as in 2017, between President Emmanuel Macron, centrist, and Marine Le Pen, from the right. radical.

Mélenchon, from France Insubmissa, came in third with 22% of the votes. Part of his electorate, paradoxically, now expects to vote for Le Pen, who is at the opposite end of the political board.

In his speech shortly after the release of the estimates of the results of the first round, Mélenchon repeated four times to his voters, emphatically, that “no vote should be given to Le Pen”, but without launching an appeal in favor of Macron.

Despite the recommendation made by the leader of the French radical left, a significant number of his voters, between 18% and 30%, according to different polls released after the results of last Sunday, expect to vote for Le Pen in the second round.

Projections indicate that Macron has an advantage, in each poll, over the candidate of the Rassemblement National (National Group, former National Front) in transferring votes from Mélenchon. But this electorate that voted for Insubmissive France indicates that it will mainly opt for abstention or for a blank or null vote (between 35% and 45%).

“There is a minority, but significant portion of the Mélenchon electorate that is willing to vote for Le Pen. There is an advantage for Macron that is not so great. The dispute is real and will take place until the last moment”, says political analyst Gaspard. Estrada, from Sciences Po University.

Two factors explain why a radical left voter plans to vote for Le Pen. One of them is the similarities of its economic program with that of Mélenchon. The other radical right candidate, Éric Zemmour, who won 7% of the vote, went so far as to say that Le Pen “is on the left.”

Credit, Reuters photo caption, Mélenchon said his voters should not vote for Le Pen

During his campaign, Le Pen left the strong themes of his party (immigration, Islam and security) in the background, which remains radical, and focused his speeches on the issue of improving the purchasing power of the population, in an economic context of high inflation. His program foresees, for example, reducing the tax similar to ICMS from 20% to 5.5% on fuel, electricity and gas and linking pensions to inflation.

She also promises a protective state and, like Mélenchon, the holding of “referendums of popular initiative”, one of the demands of the yellow vest movement, which for months, in 2018 and 2019, held protests in France, several of them violent, to demand improvements in the standard of living. Le Pen also highlights in this runoff campaign the “social injustices.”

The other factor contributing to a vote in favor of Le Pen in the second round is the rejection of President Macron by part of Mélenchon’s electorate.

Le Pen and Mélenchon mainly attract the working classes, with incomes around the minimum wage. Macron, called by some the “president of the rich” was criticized for having left out the least favored categories of the population. Marine Le Pen, for her part, who turned her party’s economic discourse around, calls herself an “opponent of the power of money.”

After mobilizing in the 2017 election to stop Le Pen from coming to power, part of Mélenchon’s electorate says they are disappointed with the current president and say they are now “tired of building dams, like a beaver, against the radical right”, an expression that has become common among some politicians and voters in Unsubmissive France.

“It’s a kind of anger or despair against the system. It’s an electorate with more precarious economic conditions, of workers and workers with low professional qualifications, who don’t feel represented in Macron’s speech”, says Estrada about one of the reasons that someone who votes for the radical left to opt for Le Pen in the second round.

Marine Le Pen hopes to turn the second round into a kind of referendum against President Macron.

“I want to tell Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s voters that I am strongly linked to our social protection system. I have the most protective project. Macron represents toughness when it comes to the most modest,” Le Pen said in an interview with TF1 this week. week.

Credit, EPA photo caption, Le Pen wants the second round to be a referendum on the government of Emmanuel Macron

The candidate says she is linked to the generous French social protection system, but defends in her program the “national priority”, which consists of giving preference to people of French nationality to have access to social housing and employment and to reserve social aid also for French (in the case of foreigners, they would have to prove five years of work to receive benefits). As it is not possible by law to make such a distinction by nationality, Le Pen envisages changing the Constitution.

President Macron also wants to appeal to the left-wing electorate, who preferred the useful vote in Mélenchon because he had a better chance of qualifying. The French leader has already admitted to being willing to modify his pension reform bill, which provides for raising the minimum age from the current 62 years to 65 years.

Macron also recently announced that he will peg pensions to inflation as part of Le Pen’s program. In March, prices rose 4.5% year-on-year. Macron declared that this would already happen from July.

“I am willing to invent something new to bring together different convictions and sensibilities,” Macron said shortly after the results of the first round were announced.

“The equation is complicated for Macron. He has already served one term, he has had the opportunity to disappoint part of the electorate and Marine Le Pen is in a better position than she was five years ago”, says political analyst Bruno Cautrès, from the Center for French Political Life. from the University of Sciences Po.

Macron remains the favorite in the opinion polls, but this time the race is much fiercer than in 2017, when the current president won by 32 percentage points.

In polls released this Tuesday and Wednesday, Macron registers between 52.5% and 55% and Marine Le Pen between 45% and 47.5%. In some of them, the difference in points remains within the margin of error. On Sunday, shortly after the results were announced, a poll by the Ifop institute had indicated 51% for Macron and 49% for Le Pen.