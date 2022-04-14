Election in France: Why Radical Left Voters Might Migrate to Le Pen

  • Daniela Fernandes
  • From Paris to BBC News Brazil

Marine Le Pen

Credit, EPA

photo caption,

Le Pen's 'left-wing' economic plan and rejection of Macron attract some Mélenchon voters

The voters of Jean-Luc Mélénchon, from the radical left, will have decisive weight in the second round of the French presidential elections, on the 24th, which will be disputed again, as in 2017, between President Emmanuel Macron, centrist, and Marine Le Pen, from the right. radical.

Mélenchon, from France Insubmissa, came in third with 22% of the votes. Part of his electorate, paradoxically, now expects to vote for Le Pen, who is at the opposite end of the political board.

In his speech shortly after the release of the estimates of the results of the first round, Mélenchon repeated four times to his voters, emphatically, that “no vote should be given to Le Pen”, but without launching an appeal in favor of Macron.

Despite the recommendation made by the leader of the French radical left, a significant number of his voters, between 18% and 30%, according to different polls released after the results of last Sunday, expect to vote for Le Pen in the second round.

