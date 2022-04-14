Epic Games closes deal and will publish Aquiris games

Epic Games and Aquiris, the Brazilian studio responsible for Horizon Chase Turbo, have closed a deal to produce several unannounced cross-platform games. The investment comes during the developer’s 15th anniversary celebration, which was praised by the publisher’s head of external partnerships.

Both parties were excited about the future. Maurício Longoni, the executive director of the Porto Alegre-based company, said the following:

We are excited to partner with Epic Games. It’s a strong endorsement of what Aquiris has built so far and we can’t wait to show the world what we’re working on together. Epic’s publishing power and close collaboration with us on technology, business intelligence and product development will help us increase the quality and reach of our games.

Hector Sanchez, responsible for publications originating from Epic’s third-party studios, spoke of the importance of the partnership. For him, Aquiris proved capable of using the Unreal Engine.

Aquiris not only has a keen eye for quality gaming experiences, but has also demonstrated great artistic and technical capabilities using the Unreal Engine in its products. We are honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the first studios in Latin America’s growing and important development scene.

According to the Brazilian developer, this strategic partnership will be essential to shape the next 15 years of its history.

Sony makes another investment in Epic Games

Sony has invested $1 billion in Epic Games for the publisher’s future technologies involving the metaverse. Kenichiro Yoshida, president of the Japanese company, said he was excited about the development of new digital experiences. See more details by clicking on this link!