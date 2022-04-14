Epic Games invests in Brazilian studio Aquiris

Partnership between both studios will be long-term

Game production in Brazil is at its best, even if it is still far from major markets such as North America, Europe and Japan. Talent, our countrymen have, and this caught the attention of the Epic Games that is now investing in the Aquiris studio, based in Porto Alegre. According to the studio, the partnership between the two “will shape the next 15 years”.

The Brazilian studio is responsible for the successful and nostalgic Horizon Chase, which recently received content based on Ayrton Senna. “We are excited to announce that today begins a new chapter in our story. As we approach our 15th anniversary, Epic Games has invested in our studio in a partnership that will help shape the next 15 years,” Aquiris announced.

The Brazilian studio’s CEO, Mauricio Longoni, said the partnership “is a strong endorsement of what Aquiris has built so far.” “We can’t wait to show the world what we’re working on together. Epic’s publishing strength and close collaboration with us in technology, business intelligence and product development will help improve the quality and reach of our titles,” he said. Longoni.



– Continues after advertising –

The partnership between Epic Games and Brazilian studio Aquiris will place Hector Sanches, responsible for Epic’s third-party publishing, on the Aquiris board of directors.

“Aquiris not only has the ability to experience quality gaming, but has demonstrated great artistic and technical ability using the Unreal Engine in its products. We are honored to have this opportunity to strengthen our relationship with one of the rookie studios in the growing and important development scene in Latin America” ​​- Hector Sanchez.

Aquiris was founded in 2007 and despite having its headquarters in Porto Alegre, Rio Grande do Sul, the studio has collaborators spread across the country and even abroad. Their most successful game was Horizon Chase, bringing the revitalized Top Gear experience. In addition to it, Wonderbox, and licensed games like Looney Tunes World of Mayhem and SuperStar Soccer Goal are part of its portfolio.

…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: aquiris