EU approves 500 ME more in weapons in anticipation of Russian offensive in the east

This new aid package joins those of the same amount agreed by the Member States on 28 February and 23 March last, thus bringing the resources already mobilized under the European Support Mechanism to 1.5 billion euros. to Peace to support Ukrainian forces, in what is the first time in history that the EU has financed the supply of arms to a third country.

“With this additional €500 million, the EU has allocated a total of €1.5 billion to support the supply of military equipment from EU Member States to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The coming weeks will be decisive. prepares for an offensive in eastern Ukraine, it is crucial that we continue and intensify our military support to Ukraine to defend its territory and population and avoid further suffering”, commented today the High Representative of the Union for Foreign and Security Policy, Josep Borrell.

In a statement, the Council points out that this new €500 million assistance will finance the supply to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, by EU Member States, of personal protective equipment, first-aid kits and fuel, as well as military equipment designed to provide lethal force for defensive purposes.

The Ukrainian authorities have demanded the urgent dispatch of additional weapons to face Russian military aggression, at a time when a large-scale offensive is expected in the east of the country, in the Donbass region.

In parallel, many EU member states have made military equipment available to Ukraine on a bilateral basis.

On Monday, through an informative note published on the social network Twitter, the Minister of Defense, Helena Carreiras, announced that Portugal will “soon” send more than 99 tons of medical and military material to Ukraine.

In a publication illustrated with a photograph in which the minister appears with the Ukrainian ambassador to Portugal, Inna Ohnivets, it could be read that “Portugal’s support for the Ukrainian resistance against Russian aggression” is reaffirmed.

The previous week, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, João Gomes Cravinho, had said, upon arrival at a NATO meeting in Brussels, that Portugal had already sent between 60 and 70 tons of war material to Ukraine and would send more “in the future next”, corresponding to the appeal of the head of Ukrainian diplomacy, Dmytro Kuleba, who upon arrival at this meeting of the Atlantic Alliance asked for “arms, weapons and weapons”.

Russia launched a military offensive in Ukraine on February 24 that has killed nearly 2,000 civilians, according to UN data, which warns that the real number is likely to be much higher.

The war caused more than 11 million people to flee, more than 4.6 million of them to neighboring countries.

The Russian invasion was condemned by the international community in general, which responded by sending weapons to Ukraine and reinforcing economic and political sanctions on Moscow.