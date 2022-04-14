‘Euphoria Challenge’ worries parents and teachers as it poses health risks

‘Euphoria Challenge’ is worrying education professionals and parents

The challenges created by people using the TikTok are increasingly frequent. But what no one counted is that a series of them are dangerous, in which they can even be fatal. We cannot deny that children today are exposed to the internet and thus access websites and applications without their parents’ knowledge. However, a new challenge created on the platform is catching the attention of authorities, parents, and teachers.

called “Euphoria Challenge”, referring to the series of HBO, the “trend” consists of scraping off concealer powder and inhaling, simulating the use of cocaine. Videos of students doing the challenge are easily found on different networks, but are more common on TikTok. Most of them are recorded during breaks or in school bathrooms, however, there are even clips recorded inside classrooms.

According to doctors heard by the G1 portal, the inhalation of concealer can cause damage to the mucous membranes and aggravate cases of inflammatory airway diseases, such as rhinitis and sinusitis. In addition, there is a risk of some type of intoxication by the product. THE ‘Euphoria challenge’ it has been heavily repressed by education authorities, leading to suspensions, expulsions and even the request for the presence of police in schools. So far, cases of punishment have been recorded in the states of São Paulo, Paraná and Santa Catarina.

Even with the age group 18+ the grade euphoria that inspired the challenge has been very successful among teenagers in schools. We recently reported on DARE, or Drug Abuse Resistance Education, publicly condemning the series for the way it conveys messages from young people and their struggles with sex and substance abuse.

“It is regrettable that the HBO, social media, television program reviewers, and paid advertising have chosen to refer to the program as ‘groundbreaking’ rather than recognizing the potential negative consequences on school-age children who today face unparalleled risks and health challenges. mental. “, said the organization. Despite the controversy, Euphoria has been breaking ratings records and has already been renewed for a third season by HBO.