Ex-Ethereum Developer Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison

Virgil Griffith is a well-known name within the Ethereum community, in addition to being one of the developers of the second largest cryptocurrency in the world, Griffith ended up getting involved in a major investigation into his activities, being accused of helping North Korea evade economic sanctions.

The case started after Griffith went to North Korea to give a talk about cryptocurrencies and specifically about Ethereum. During his talk, he even commented on how cryptocurrencies can be used to circumvent different types of financial sanctions.

As news of this lecture began to circulate around the world, US and even Russian officials soon accused Griffith of conspiring with North Korea to help the country and evade its sanctions. Even the FBI launched an investigation against Griffith that forced the Ethereum developer to plead guilty.

The result of this investigation was announced recently, with Griffith being sentenced to 5 years in prison because of its “advice” to North Korea on how to circumvent sanctions imposed by other authorities.

According to NBC’s information, Griffith admitted that in 2019 he spoke at a cryptocurrency conference in Pyongyan about the advantages of this market despite the ban by US authorities.

Prosecutors say he advised more than 100 people at the conference, including several North Korean government officials and officials. In addition, the court documents also state that the programmer developed an infrastructure with cryptocurrency equipment in North Korea.

“Griffith is an American citizen who chose to avoid sanctions in his own country to provide services to a hostile foreign power. he did so knowing that the government – ​​North Korea – was guilty of atrocities against its own people and made threats against the United States citing its nuclear capabilities,” read the court documents signed by prosecutors.

As a result, Griffith was sentenced to 63 months in prison, about 5 years, which is not ideal for his defense attorney, but far better than the maximum 20 years he could have been sentenced to under law. from the USA.

Griffith’s defense attorney went so far as to say that he is disappointed with the conviction, but that he viewed positively the fact that the judge recognized Virgil’s commitment to moving forward with his life in a productive way and that he is a talented person who has much to contribute to society in the future.