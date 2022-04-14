Family of hospital patient in Salvador denounces precarious accommodation situation

The family of a patient at Hospital Português denounced the situation in which Henrique Jorge Lyra, a retired professor at the State University of Feira de Santana (Uefs) was hospitalized in the last few days in Salvador.

According to the professor’s partner, Mariângela Nogueira, the patient was admitted to the hospital last Saturday (9), where he stayed until the morning of this Wednesday (13), hospitalized in a room that served as a passage to a warehouse where medicines kept. In the filmed location, there are also sinks and cabinets, which refer to a kitchen.

The account told by the companion is that Henrique stayed nights without being able to sleep, due to the constant passing of the health professionals on duty during the night shift, talking and laughing.

“As soon as we arrived at the Hospital, on Saturday morning, we were well attended, quickly, and taken to the respiratory unit, where we were admitted, the nurse referred us for tests, and we were initially satisfied with the service”, he says.

The teacher was admitted with respiratory problems, and was sent to a chair, where he remained until 7:30 pm, waiting for a spot in the emergency room or in a room. But first, he should wait for the result of Henrique’s covid test, which the professionals said, according to Mariângela, would be ready in 30 minutes. That’s not what happened.

“The head of nursing told me that they were waiting for the result of the covid test, which I asked for, and the health plan said that he could only go after the result came out. By that, more than an hour had passed”, he said.

The situation only became worthy of denunciation, for Mariângela, when she returned, the next morning, and Henrique had been transferred to the accommodation.

The video, posted on social media, shows an environment that has sinks, where Mariângela says that professionals came in to wash their hands, in addition to having a door to the other space.

“When I came back the other day, he was in that place, without having slept. The professionals spent the whole night, laughing, talking, laughing, turning on the light. That’s when I tried to talk to the health plan nurse, Planserv, to try to transfer to another hospital. They didn’t give me a return”, he reports.

Mariângela said she called the Portuguese Ombudsman three times, and nothing was resolved. Until the morning of this Wednesday, when the patient was discharged, questioned by the companion.

“At first they said he would need intravenous medication for 5 days, and he would be discharged early this evening. He had a good evolution, but he only received four applications”, he says.

Sought, the Portuguese Hospital reported that the place where the patient was housed has an exceptional character, since there was a refusal to transfer to another unit. Mariângela denied the version given by the establishment, and claims that this did not happen.

“It’s a lie. We even asked for a transfer to another Hospital. I want you to prove that this happened”, he says.

Check out the hospital’s full statement:

“1. The situation mentioned refers to a patient who exceeded the installed capacity of the emergency care and refused the offer of transfer to another health unit.

2. To ensure the provision of help, the patient was welcomed by the Institution and accommodated on a stretcher, having received the necessary care for his urgent treatment.

3. The Institution emphasizes that the place where the patient was housed has an exceptional character, since there was a refusal to transfer to another unit and the need to apply all the therapeutic care indicated by the technical team.

4. Finally, the lack of hospital accommodations in the face of the unrestrained increase in demand, represents an additional effort of assistance to safely meet the felt need of patients who resort to the Hospital in critical periods of bed availability”.

Planserv did not respond until the report was published.

