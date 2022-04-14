Family spending on health grows more than that of the government, shows IBGE | Economy

Expenditure by households and non-profit institutions on final consumption of goods and services has grown more rapidly in recent years than that of the government.

The Health Satellite Account survey, released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE) this Thursday (14), shows that household and institutional expenses rose from 4.4% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to 5 .8% between 2010 and 2019. In the same period, the government’s were practically stable, going from 3.6% to 3.8% of GDP.

In absolute numbers, health expenditures for families and institutions totaled R$427.8 billion, and government expenditures totaled R$283.6 billion. In all, therefore, the country’s total expenditure was R$711.4 billion, or 9.6% of GDP..

Per capita expenditure (per person) with the consumption of health goods and services was R$2,035.60 for families and institutions and R$1,349.60 for the government.

In a detailed cut of the historical series, by the way, It is possible to observe that government spending peaked in 2016, when it reached 4% of GDP. The one for families and institutions reached its highest level precisely in 2019.

as the pandemic of coronavirus started in March 2020, the impacts of the health crisis on economic activity will only be known in the next surveys of the IBGE.

What weighs the most for families

In 2019, the main expenditure of families and non-profit institutions was with private health (R$ 291.9 billion), which includes spending on health and medical plans.

Next, the family budget was committed to spending on medicines (R$ 122.7 billion).

At the same time that families have part of their budget drained by spending on medicines, the IBGE survey showed that government spending on the Popular Pharmacy program has declined.

In 2019, government consumption expenditure with the Popular Pharmacy Program totaled BRL 2.3 billion, which represented a nominal drop (in reais) of 17.2% compared to 2017, when it reached the maximum nominal value of the series historic (R$ 2.8 billion).

Comparison between countries

The discrepancy between household, institutional and government expenditures in the latter is evident when the situation in Brazil is compared with that of other countries.

Brazilian families have a higher expenditure on health (as a percentage of GDP) than the average of the countries that make up the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), considered the “club of rich countries”.