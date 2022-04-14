Find out who is and where the fortune of Françoise Bettencourt, the richest woman in the world comes from | Economy

The French Françoise Bettencourt Meyers, 68, heiress to L’Oréal, was for the second year in a row at the top of the raking of the richest women in the world by “Forbes” magazine. (see list below).

The champion has an estimated fortune of US$ 74.8 billion (R$ 354 billion) – or US$ 1.2 billion (R$ 5.6 billion) more than in 2021. With that amount, she is the 14th richest person in the world..

Françoise is the vice president of the board of L’Oréal, the largest cosmetics and beauty company in the world, with operations in 130 countries. The company’s main markets are the United States, France, China, Germany and Brazil, where the market arrived in 1939.

The richest woman in the world is the only child and heir of Liliane Bettencourt, as well as the granddaughter of chemist Eugène Paul Louis Schueller, who founded L’Oréal in 1909. The company has more than 35 cosmetics and skin care brands.

Françoise has been a member of the company’s board since 1997, of which her two sons, Jean-Victor Meyers and Nicolas Meyers, also form part. The first time she appeared on the list of the richest people on the planet was in 2018, a year after her mother died. (see more in the video below).

After Liliane’s death, Françoise tripled her fortune with investments that increased L’Oréal shares on the stock exchange.

In 2021, according to data from Bloomberg, the company recovered from the pandemic thanks to the diversified offer of products. The company reported that, in the third quarter, sales grew 13%.

Currently, Françoise is president of the family holding and represents the 33% share that the Bettencourt Meyers family has in the company’s shares. The executive also presides over the family’s philanthropic foundation, which encourages and participates in projects in science and art in France.

In 2019, the family donated 200 million euros for the restoration of the Notre-Dame de Paris Cathedral, which was destroyed by fire.

Françoise and Liliane fought for almost two years in French courts over a complaint filed by the current richest woman in the world against a celebrity photographer who allegedly received around 1 billion euros in gifts from her mother over 20 years.

The case involving the heiress of L’Oréal became a national scandal in France. In 2010, Liliane reconciled with her daughter, ending a series of lawsuits, according to a lawyer.

The 10 richest women in the world

Françoise Bettencourt Meyer and family – France Alice Walton – United States Julia Koch and family – United States Mackenzie Scott – United States Jacqueline Mars – United States Gina Rinehart – Australia Miriam Adelson – United States Susanne Klatten – Germany Iris Fontbona and family – Chile Abigail Johnson – United States

The list of billionaires of the magazine “Forbes” included eight Brazilians in this year’s edition.

The richest woman in Brazil is Lucia Maggi, 89 years old, with a fortune valued at US$ 6.9 billion (about R$ 32.3 billion).

She was even ahead of the owner of Magalu, Luiza Trajano. In the list of the richest in the world, Lucia occupies the 350th position. Read here who Lucia Maggi is.

Linked to the agribusiness sector and founder of the Andre Maggi group (Amaggi), in 1977, in São Miguel do Iguaçu (PR), which was born with the name of Sementes Maggi. Lucia and her husband, André, started together the company that would become one of the largest soy exporters in the world.

She is the mother of Blairo Maggi, who was governor of Mato Grosso and minister of Agriculture in the Michel Temer government.