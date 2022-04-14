Finland and Sweden Discuss Joining Western Military Alliance | National Journal

the invasion of Ukraine may precipitate the entry of two militarily neutral European nations into the western military alliance . The prime ministers of Finland and Sweden discussed this issue this Wednesday (13) in Stockholm.

The two prime ministers represent the majority. They arrived at the meeting knowing that the populations of Finland and Sweden now preferred to join NATO.

Not long ago, both countries thought neutrality was best for peace.. Sanna Marin said the war in Ukraine had shaken that perception. The prime minister explained that Finland has been “hand in hand with NATO since the illegal annexation of Crimea”. But now the difference between being an ally and being a partner has become clear. She warned that the decision on the candidacy comes out in weeks.

Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said she will make a decision with the opposition in May. The Swedish government made it clear that eventual accession would be a backlash; that Russia created the problem.

For nearly 200 years, the Sweden don’t get into a war. The last time was with the Russians. THE Finland idem. The country lost territory to Russia in World War II. The two countries share 1,300 km of border. And if it accepted the Finns, NATO would double the line of contact with Russia.

THE western military alliance presents itself as a defensive alliance, based on the power of deterrence. Because all allies must agree to defend others in the event of aggression. It’s a bit like the Musketeers’ motto: one for all, and all for one.

THE western military alliance emerged in 1949 with 12 allies. And already in the first decade it had three adhesions. The Soviet Union responded with the Warsaw Pact: a military alliance of communist countries. There were two more NATO memberships before the end of the Soviet Union in 1991. Vladimir Putin has already called the Soviet collapse “the greatest geopolitical catastrophe of the century.”

Today, the Russian president heads the Russian Security Council. But in March 1999, he was sitting in one of those other chairs. Putin already had power when three former communist countries turned their backs. So much so that within five months he became prime minister.

But the biggest pain was five years later. Putin was already president when the alliance embraced seven countries at once. And three of them were from the Soviet Union: Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. The Balts made NATO a neighbor of the enemy. Another four countries joined later.

Ukraine was in line in 2008. Putin then simmered the grudge on a low heat for 14 years. The expansion of nato was one of the arguments for the Russia invade the neighbors.

The accessions of Sweden and Finland are likely to offend Ukraine, which has literally struggled to become an ally.

But expert Rachel Rizzo of the Atlantic Council explained that the two Nordic countries share intelligence and have been doing exercises with NATO for a long time.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg warned that the entry of Finland and Sweden could happen quickly. The alliance discussed accessions at the last meeting.