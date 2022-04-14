Florianópolis neighborhood registers 169 cases of dengue and receives sanitary operation; see where

With the intention of combating dengue and eliminating the breeding sites of the disease’s mosquito in Florianópolis, the City Hall started the operation “End of the bite” this Wednesday (13). In the municipality, 3,500 outbreaks of Aedes aegypti have already been identified.

Since early in the morning, Health Surveillance agents have been working in the Itacorubi neighborhood, one of the most affected by dengue in the capital of Santa Catarina, with 169 confirmed cases, to end the emergency situation decreed by Mayor Topázio Neto on Tuesday (12) .

For this, the city hall is placing its inspection structure in the Task Force and making available the material resources necessary to carry out the measures to eliminate outbreaks. Of the 49 neighborhoods in the city, only 19 have not been affected by dengue so far.

According to Topázio, City Hall has been working all year to fight the disease, but it was necessary to expand inspection actions due to the growing number of residents affected by dengue.

In this way, the public cleaning teams were expanded from the emergency situation. “For example, if we want to enter a house to check the status of disease control, I would not be able to enter normal situations without a long term negotiation with the owner. At this point, we will be able to carry out this inspection in the way we need to protect everyone”, he concludes.

This situation has even been triggered in a residence located on Avenida Itamaraty, in the Itacorubi neighborhood. For at least a year, the house was abandoned after the death of the owners.

“Since the beginning of 2022, the property has been monitored and the teams have been trying to contact those responsible to carry out the measures to eliminate the outbreaks”, comments the Florianópolis Health Department.

With no return, the agents entered the residence and discovered that it was there that numerous outbreaks of the disease proliferated, reaching local residents. This is the case of Carlos Henrique Guiao Coelho, a servant in the Journalism department at UFSC (Federal University of Santa Catarina).

He says that his mother contracted the disease and that despite having already recovered, dengue made her very ill. “Symptoms are way worse than Covid-19,” she said. During this morning, the agents of the Capital carried out the emptying of the swimming pool and the water tank.

Now, they will cover the open areas with sand to prevent new mosquitoes from proliferating. According to the City Hall, the process should take about three days, as it is being done manually, with wheelbarrows.

Sand is being thrown into the reservoirs to prevent the accumulation of water – Video: Paulo Mueller/NDTV

The actions were praised by Magna Amaral, who serves as President of the Parque São Jorge Community Council.

“We have been involved in this serious problem for four and a half weeks. We are having the full support of the zoonosis and the Health Surveillance, accompanying and guiding us, and now with the support of the mayor we are managing to alleviate the problems”, he said.

“What we are doing here is an action to make people aware that this disease needs to be resolved through small acts: each one taking care of their backyard and space. The work is individual, but it helps the collective”, says Topázio.

Increase in cases worries authorities

The dengue epidemic has been gaining strength across the state. In Florianópolis, 329 autochthonous cases were diagnosed. After Itacorubi, which is the biggest focus of the mosquito so far, the Agronomic neighborhood accounted for 33 cases.

Following comes the Córrego Grande with 18 cases and the Center with 11.

According to what was signed by the Executive, the numbers for 2022 “are much higher than those recorded in previous years, with a significant change in the epidemiological profile”. This is mainly due to the climate issue.

Abandoned land and properties, as well as the cultivation of ornamental bromeliads in infested areas are among the factors that also increased the number of mosquito outbreaks and the incidence of the disease in the Capital.

Combat continues

Seven abandoned properties have already been mapped in the Itacorubi neighborhood. On Wednesday afternoon, a residence on Itaúna Street will be visited by city hall agents, in order to inspect if there are mosquito outbreaks in the place.

In addition to this, properties where there was a refusal to receive the CCZ (Zoonosis Control Center) vector control teams will also be inspected, as well as residences that were previously visited in which the team’s recommendations were not met.

In the case of residences that offer a risk of mosquito proliferation, maintaining stagnant water in their properties, fines of R$ 125 to R$ 500 thousand can be applied by Health Surveillance. In addition, the forced entry measure can be adopted in abandoned properties, based on the Emergency Situation Decree.

How to identify the health surveillance team

According to the Health Department, “our agents to combat endemic diseases are all uniformed and identified. In case of doubt, the taxpayer can enter with the CCZ to confirm the identity by phone 3338-9004. Complaints can be made on the phone (48) 3212-3902 and also through the Sanitary Surveillance website”.

“We will not rest until we defeat the mosquito”, concludes Topázio Neto”.