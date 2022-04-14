FMS confirms 3rd death from dengue in Teresina; victim is a 45 year old female

Photo: Cidadeverde.com file

The Municipal Health Foundation (FMS) confirmed on Wednesday night (13) that a 45-year-old woman died today from dengue. It is the third death from the disease in the capital.

The patient was hospitalized in a public health unit and had several comorbidities.

The first dengue death was a 19-year-old boy who was hospitalized in a public hospital and the second was a 9-year-old patient who died in a private hospital in the municipality.

Until today, 1731 cases of dengue were reported in the capital, with 731 cases confirmed through clinical criteria.

The neighborhoods with the highest number of dengue cases are: São Joaquim, Matadouro, Mocambinho, Parque Alvorada and Nova Brasília.

In 2021, there were 168 notifications throughout the year. The director of Health Surveillance at FMS, Amariles Borba, warns the population that in case of suspicion of dengue, the recommendation of health authorities is that the person seek medical attention immediately. “Hydrate, hydrate, and hydrate. And you have to urinate transparently like the water you drink. So if you have body pain, abdominal pain, and if when you lie down and get up, the world spins, please look for a health service. We have found many serious cases”, explains Amariles.

She also warns that dengue transmission happens through the bite of the female Aedes Aegypti mosquito, which causes symptoms such as pain in the joints, body, head, nausea, fever above 39ºC and red spots on the body. “The prevention of dengue can be done with simple practices that mainly avoid the reproduction of the transmitting mosquito, through the elimination of objects that accumulate stagnant water”, said Amariles.

Flash Yala Sena (With information from FMS)

[email protected]