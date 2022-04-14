Food aid for state Health servers will be paid this Thursday | ac24horas.com

In recent weeks the price of air tickets for those who leave or arrive in Acre soared absurdly. Complaints from those who intend to travel, whether for leisure or out of necessity, especially illnesses, are general. The exorbitant value of airline tickets has been the reason for demonstrations by politicians from various parties.

Last week, councilman Emerson Jarude (MDB) complained about the matter in the tribune of the Rio Branco City Council. Former governor Jorge Viana was another who used social media to complain about ticket prices.

THE ac24hours made a survey of the main destinations sought by Acreans and proved that prices have increased in a frightening way, making it impossible for them to often be able to travel.

The survey used as a parameter a round trip of a couple having as dates the end of this month of April, with return at the end of May. The two companies operating in Acre were surveyed. Another important fact is the big difference in prices between the two airlines for tickets for the same days.

For Brasília, the federal capital, in a company, the value of the couple reaches an absurd R$ 10,711. In the cheapest company, a couple will spend R$6,380.

Another popular destination, mainly for leisure, are the beaches of Fortaleza, capital of Ceará. The cheapest round-trip is costing more than R$8,000.

In recent years, the state of Santa Catarina has been the place where Acreans are looking for new opportunities. The capital Florianópolis is the main destination. For those who decide to venture into the south of the country will spend more than R$ 2,500 just to get to Floripa. If you’re on vacation, the round trip costs more than R$5,000.

São Paulo, one of the largest cities in the world, is a destination for business, shopping or health care. The capital of São Paulo does not go out for less than R$ 7 thousand.

Airlines blame the high cost of jet fuel for the price increase. This was the justification given by Latam, which last month canceled the flight on the Brasília-Rio Branco route.

For those who want to leave the capital of Acre, what remains is a lot of complaints. “This is absurd, they are values ​​worthy of those who live in the center-south of the country to go on a honeymoon in Dubai, Miami, Orlando, Paris or England. We don’t deserve that, we deserve respect precisely because we are far from the big centers”, says the auditor of the State Revenue, André Pinho.

The price of the tickets does not include payment for bags and seat reservations.