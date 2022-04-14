Francis visits Benedict XVI – Vatican News

On Wednesday afternoon, Pope Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery, residence of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI, to personally wish him best wishes for the Easter festivities and his 95th birthday.

Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City

“This afternoon, shortly after 6 pm, Pope Francis went to the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery to visit the Pope Emeritus for his 95th birthday. After a short and affectionate conversation, and after they had prayed together, Pope Francis returned to Casa Santa Marta,” said a note from the Holy See Press Office.

A habit already well established throughout Easter and Christmas. Also this year Francis wanted to visit Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to personally congratulate him on the Solemnity of Easter. On the eve of the Easter Triduum and three days before his 95th birthday (April 16), Jorge Mario Bergoglio went this Tuesday afternoon to the Mater Ecclesiae, the monastery in the heart of the Vatican Gardens where Joseph Ratzinger has lived since May 2013, three months after his resignation from the Petrine ministry, leading his days among prayer, music and reading, assisted by the private secretary, Archbishop Georg Gänswein, and a group of Memores Domini.

The first hug in Castel Gandolfo

From those first moments of his pontificate, a few days after the Conclave that elected him the 266th Successor of Peter, Francis began the ‘tradition’ of meeting his predecessor, starting with the first historic visit of the newly elected Pope, which was helicopter to Castel Gandolfo, where Benedict XVI stayed a few weeks before moving to the Vatican.

In view of the festivities or on the occasion of the Consistory with the new cardinals, Francis never wanted to fail to make this gesture of closeness and courtesy to the one who in an interview on the plane called “a wise grandfather at home” and who in the angelus June 29, 2021, the seventieth anniversary of Ratzinger’s priestly ordination, called “father” and “brother”.

The “Happy Easter” with the faithful in St. Peter’s Basilica

Also in 2017, it was April 13, when Pope Francis went to Mater Ecclesiae for a visit with a double commemorative character: Easter and the 90th birthday of the Pope Emeritus. On March 28, 2018, the Pontiff returned again on the eve of the Easter Triduum, spending half an hour in conversation with Benedict in the monastery’s living room. Then, at the next General Audience, on April 4, he asked the faithful gathered in St. Peter’s Square to dedicate a thought to his predecessor: “Beloved Pope Benedict follows us on television. And we all give you a happy Easter and a strong applause.”

Easter and birthday congratulations

On April 15, 2019, the eve of Ratzinger’s birthday, Francis went to see him in the afternoon and “the meeting – explained the Vatican Press Office at the time – also offered the Pope the opportunity to offer, with particular affection, congratulations from birthday to the Pope Emeritus who will be 92 years old tomorrow”.

The restrictions imposed by the Covid pandemic prevented a new meeting at Easter 2020, but ‘recovered’ on November 29 of that year, when Francis accompanied the eleven new cardinals created in the Consistory of that day on a visit to the pontiff emeritus. This custom has been renewed since 2016. In the first two years, in fact, in 2014 and 2015, the Pope Emeritus participated in the celebration in St. Peter’s Basilica.