Free Market at Posto de Monta will have flu vaccination this Wednesday

The Free Market at Posto de Monta will have a flu vaccination post this Wednesday (13).

The team will be on site from 8 am to 2 pm. The idea is to vaccinate the following audiences:

seniors over 60 years old

Health workers, who must prove an active link with the health service.

In addition to the mobile post, it is worth mentioning that vaccination continues in all health units in the municipality.

Who else can be vaccinated?

Although for now, only the elderly and health workers can be vaccinated, new audiences will be included in the list of priorities in vaccination. Check out who else can get the vaccine here:

From May 2nd: children over 6 months to under 5 years old; pregnant and postpartum women;

From May 9th: indigenous people, teachers, people with disabilities and people with comorbidities;

From May 16th: security and rescue forces, armed forces, prison staff, truck drivers, workers in collective road transport for urban and long-distance passengers, port workers and the population deprived of liberty and tailor-made adolescents and young people socio-educational.

📰 Learn all about the COVID-19 and vaccination in Bragança Paulista

📲Join the WhatsApp group and receive the latest and greatest news

📲 Follow Jornal Em Pauta on Instagram and twitter

📲 Join the Telegram group and receive the latest and greatest news