Freestyle, Samsung’s portable projector, arrives in Brazil for R$7,000 – Link

Freestyle projector from Samsung is launched in Brazil

This Wednesday, the 13th, Samsung launched one of its main bets for 2022 in Brazil: the Freestyle portable projector, which allows you to project clear images up to 100 inches in size on any surface. The device, presented to the world for the first time in January of this year during the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), in Las Vegas (USA), costs R$ 7 thousand. Sales start next May.

Developed within Future Generation Labs (Samsung’s innovation laboratory), the device bets on practicality and the concept of “entertainment anywhere” and is an attempt by the South Korean manufacturer to hook the younger consumer audience (especially the so-called generation Z). At the Freestyle launch event in Brazil, Samsung highlighted the versatility of the product, which weighs less than 1 kilo, and made some demonstrations of using the device, which can work directly as a SmarTV or project images from other devices, including video games.

The generation Z projector

Freestyle can project images onto any surface, varying the size of the “screen” between 30 and 100 inches, depending on the distance between the device and the surface. The projector has a flexible base, capable of rotating 180º up or down, which allows you to direct the images to unusual places, such as the floor or ceiling.

With a cylindrical shape and weighing 800 grams, the Freestyle features an automatic focus, stabilization and brightness adjustment system – the idea is to position the device facing the surface and, at once, the image is ready to be seen. The device also has an integrated sound system.

According to Samsung, in addition to video projection, the device can function as a kind of “interactive lamp” (to create a “climate” in the environment or project static phrases on the wall) and as a speaker, connected to other devices. .

Samsung’s projector comes with the Tizen operating system, which gives access to major streaming platforms and services, and can be operated with voice command. It is also possible to mirror the screen of any smartphone directly to the projector.