Gasly signs letter against far-right candidate in France – Formula 1 News

the french newspaper Le Parisien released this Tuesday (12) a letter signed by fifty French athletes against the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Among the signatories is Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri’s Formula 1 driver. Le Pen disputes the second round of the presidential elections against the current president, Emmanuel Macron.

In addition to Gasly, other important names in French sport have positioned themselves, such as Tony Parker from basketball, Earvin Ngapeth from volleyball, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga from tennis, and Amadine Henry, Eugenie Le Sommer, Blaise Matuidi and Dimitri Payet from football.

The text recalls that the country will host the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, and that the values ​​of sport refute the discrimination and prejudice spread by Le Pen’s nationalism. Finally, the letter asks for votes for Macron on April 24, when the second round will be held in France.

Pierre Gasly took a stand on the elections in France (Photo: AlphaTauri)

“We cannot imagine that this historic moment could be marked by the presence of the extreme right. While we are well aware of the difficulties many people face in France, voting for a party that would jeopardize republican values ​​would be the worst of solutions,” the letter reads.

“The sport we believe in, that of Olympic values, is made of friendship and respect. It is the place of diversity, which rejects all discrimination. Across the country, in our cities, in our suburbs and in our countryside, sport is a powerful remedy for exclusion. In these uncertain times, it is a union vector. This is the case where an entire nation remembers that it is UMA, cheering in unison behind the exploits of its athletes.”

“It is because we believe in this fraternal and inclusive sport that we are committed to preventing our nation from putting at the head a president who embodies the exact opposite: the stigmatization of the other, withdrawal and nationalism. So, therefore, we asked Emmanuel Macron for your photo on April 24th.”

Signatories: Clarisse Agbégnénou (judo), Samir Aït Saïd (gymnastics), Valériane Ayayi Vukosavljević (basketball), Brahim Asloum (boxing), Romain Bardet (cycling), Cécilia Berder (fencing), Alain Bernard (swimming), Marie Bochet (ski), Laure Boulleau (soccer), Justine Braisaz-Bouchet (biathlon), Romain Cannone (fencing), Souleymane Cissokho (boxing), Élodie Clouvel (pentathlon), Cléopâtre Darleux (handball), Isabelle Demongeot (tennis), Stéphane Diagana (athletics), Boris Diaw (basketball), Céline Dumerc (basketball), Antoine Dupont (rugby), Gévrise Émane (judo), Maud Fontenoy (sailing), Pierre Gasly (Formula 1), Edgar Grospiron (mogul ski), Amandine Henry (soccer), Stéphane Houdet (tennis), Muriel Hurtis (athletics), Mickaël Jeremiasz (tennis), Nikola Karabatic (handball), Raphaël Ibañez (rugby), Jean Le Cam (sailing), Eugénie Le Sommer (soccer), Christophe Lemaitre (athletics), Laure Manaudou (swimming), Blaise Matuidi (soccer), Frédéric Michalak (rugby), Estelle Mossely (boxing), Earvin Ngapeth (volleyball), Valérie Nic olas (handball), Yannick Noah (tennis), Sarah Ourahmoune (boxing), Jean-Pierre Papin (soccer), Tony Parker (basketball), Dimitri Payet (soccer), Marie-José Pérec (athletics), Allison Pineau (handball) , Thibaut Pinot (cycling), Jackson Richardson (handball), Charles Rozoy (swimming), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (tennis), Jessy Trémoulière (rugby), Cameron Woki (rugby), Tony Yoka (boxing).

