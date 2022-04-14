Glass barrier is on the radar to increase subway security in New York – 04/12/2022 – Panel SA

One of the measures that are on the New York subway’s radar to increase passenger safety is the installation of glass panels on the platforms to prevent access to the tracks.

In February, the MTA (Metropolitan Transportation Authority) announced studies for a three-station pilot project after a woman was pushed onto a train at a Times Square station.

Glass fences, which are already common in stations in Asia, Europe and Brazil, are often cited as an investment with reservations in New York due to the complexity of installing the technology in a century-old subway system like the city’s.

The alert with the safety of passengers came back to the fore this Tuesday (12) after the shooting at a Brooklyn station.

According to the MTA, rail encroachment into the transit system grew by 20% between 2019 and 2021, with 68 fatalities last year.

Columns and Blogs Receive in your email a selection of columns and blogs from Folha; exclusive to subscribers.

The shooting this Tuesday (12) takes place against a backdrop of increased violence in the city’s subways. Murders in this environment grew 33% in 2021 compared to the previous year, according to a report released by the MTA in January.

Joana Cunha with Andressa Motter