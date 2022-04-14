Google launches “Switch to Android” app to encourage users to migrate from iPhones

Raju Singh

This week, the Google released a new app for iOS. It’s about the software”switch to android“, developed to make life easier for users of iPhones that will migrate to a device based on the robot’s operating system.

According to the website TechCrunch, the application was launched last Monday (11) in the United States and in several other markets, including Brazil. However, Google didn’t make much of a fuss about the novelty.


The app promises to help users move important data, such as contacts, photos, videos and other files from iCloud securely, quickly and wirelessly. The proposal is very similar, not to say identical, to the “Migrate to iOS” app, from apple.

It is worth noting that Google already maintains a site with instructions complete for the mobile operating system transition, but the application comes to make this process even easier, making it totally intuitive.



Last year, rumors circulated that Google was developing an app for that purpose. The goal is to try to attract users who use Apple OS, but this is not such an easy task, as many do not even think about making the switch.

And you, do you use iOS? If so, are you thinking about migrating to Android? Tell us in the comments below!

switch to android

Developer: Google LLC

Free

Size: 39 MB

