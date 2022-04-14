Government asks for withdrawal of Kinder chocolate from Brazil after cases of contamination by bacteria

On the eve of Easter and in the face of the record of dozens of cases of contamination by salmonella bacteria that would have been caused by Kinder chocolates in the United Kingdom last week, the Ministry of Justice and Public Security notified the manufacturer Ferrero do Brasil.

Through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), the folder determined that Ferrero do Brasil formalize the return of chocolate or provide clarification on the safety of the product.

The company has a period of 72 hours, from the receipt of the notification, to formalize the recall or provide the necessary clarifications. Article 10 of the Consumer Protection Code says that the supplier cannot place on the market a product or service that presents a high degree of harmfulness or danger to health or safety.

According to the legislation that regulates the recall, the supplier is responsible for explaining what the defect is and warning about the risk involved, in addition to advising consumers on how to avoid incidents and what to do to obtain repair, replacement or refund of the product.

Historic

Dozens of cases of salmonella contamination have been detected in Europe. The suspected source of contamination is from products made in Belgium, which led to their withdrawal from the markets by the manufacturer Ferrero.

The company requested the return of Kinder products produced at the factories in Arlon, Belgium, which were sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden.

Salmolenosis

Salmonellosis is a bacterial disease that affects the intestines and can cause gastroenteritis, diarrhea, stomach cramps, and sometimes vomiting and fever. Symptoms develop between 12 and 72 hours after eating a dose of infected food and usually last for four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

