Government pays food aid to health servers this Thursday

The government of Acre, in compliance with the agreement signed with the state civil service, announces the payment of food aid to Health servers. The benefit will be included in a supplementary sheet, retroactive to March.

The aid was approved at the State Legislative Assembly (Aleac) on April 1, for all state servers. The amount in circulation, only for Health servers, will exceed R$ 3.2 million and includes 6,404 servers.

The government team, after months of analyses, obeying the limits allowed by the state control bodies and becoming aware of the needs of public servants, reached an agreement to pay a meal allowance in the amount of R$ 420.00 for all those who earn more than R$ 4 thousand and R$ 500.00 for those with wages below that amount. Everything was planned so as not to jeopardize the timely payment of state civil servants.

The food allowance for the other categories will be paid as follows: employees of the Department of Education receive, together with the payment of the April payroll, the retroactive payments for the months from January to March 2022. The general allowance for all positions and other bodies will be paid on the April sheet retroactively referring to the month of March.