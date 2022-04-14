Health plan stab: 16.3% increase – and other highlights – 04/13/2022

This is the online version for this Wednesday’s edition (13/4) of the newsletter To Begin the Day, its summary with the main news of the day. To subscribe to this and other newsletters and receive them directly in your email, register here.

Individual health plans forecast a record high this year of 16.3%. The biggest previous adjustment was in 2016, of 13.57%. They say that the price of medicines, the new mandatory coverage and the high occupancy rate of hospitals are to blame.

beware of the Pix installment. It is a loan and charges interest.

TO KEEP AN EYE

Servants of the Comptroller General of the Union (UGC), the National Treasury and the Central Bank are currently discussing strikes and a general strike.

The IBGE publishes at 9 am the Monthly Trade Survey February, with data on the sector’s performance.

Meeting of the National Directorate of the PT should formalize a coalition with the PSB and support for Lula’s ticket with Alckminin virtual voting.

ELECTORAL RUN

Former President Lula at an event at Acampamento Terra Livre Image: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF – Photography Agency/Estadão Content

Lula said at the Free Land Camp that he will create a Ministry of Indigenous Peoples. Coordinated by Apib (Articulation of Indigenous Peoples of Brazil), the camp continues until tomorrow, in front of the Congress, in Brasília.

Lula also said that he will undo Bolsonaro’s actions: “It is necessary to create the ‘Revocation Day’. Everything that was decree, creating hindrance, be revoked immediately. We cannot allow that everything that was fought, was conquered by right, be withdrawn by decree.”

In the videocast The Radar of Elections, Thais Oyama said that Lula’s dinner with MDB chiefs was overrated and that there will be no formal alliance between the party and the PT. Second Thales FariaLula and the PT only want and expect the support of a part of the MDB.

The government “cruel to the people” of Bolsonaro was what led Alckmin to agree with Lula to run for president. That’s what the former governor said at dinner with lawyers on Monday.

SECRET BUDGET

Created to carry out irrigation works in the semi-arid region, Codevasf was flooded with amendments by the rapporteur and has money coming out of the thief – with R$ 4 billion to spend, it started to prioritize paving works and the purchase of machines.

MEC SCANDAL(S)

“Help me and I’ll help you” was how the president of the National Fund for the Development of Education (FNDE), Marcelo Lopes da Ponte, said that Pastor Arilton Moura, suspected of charging bribes from mayors in exchange for the release of MEC funds.

Megalic bought for R$2,700 and sold each robotics kit supplied to city halls for R$14,000. The money comes out of the FNDE, thanks to the rapporteur’s amendments.

FENCE

The Bolsonaro of 2018 thinks that the Bolsonaro of 2022 committed a crime (or several), while give charge for parties.

It wasn’t just Viagra. The Army also purchased 60 inflatable penile prostheses. It paid R$ 3.5 million.

CLANDESTINE DITCHES

Clandestine graves in Brazil are double violence, say foreign experts. Argentina and Mexico face a similar problem and have set up structures to deal with it.

CRIME WORLD

Cell phones stolen or stolen in the region of Avenida Paulista, in São Paulo, to break into bank accounts and transfer money via Pix, end up “exported” to Africa. Civil Police investigate group commanded by the CCP responsible for the crimes.

POLICE THAT KILLS

A recording shows what a police officer said after shooting a 27-year-old man twice: “The bulletin will fix it.”

INVASION OF UKRAINE

Pro-Russian troops in Mariupol, a Ukrainian port city Image: Apr 12, 2022 – Alexander Ermochenko/Reuters

Putin said that Ukraine has changed its position and that the peace negotiation is in a “dead end”. According to Ukraine, Russia issued a “yellow alert” to reorganize its forces in the invaded territory.

Russia counted 13 Brazilians among the 635 foreigners enlisted in Ukrainian troops.

BALL WORLD

Rafael Navarro celebrates Palmeiras’ goal over Independiente Petrolero, for Libertadores Image: Ettore Chiereguini/AGIF

Palmeiras beat Independiente Petrolero 8-1 by Libertadores. Rafael Navarro scored four goals (he scored 10, with praise, from Alicia Klein. Maybe it’s the 9 that Palmeiras lacks, says Danilo Lavieri). Raphael Veiga only scored two, but they were great goals.

……………………..

Also in Libertadores, Flamengo made it 3-1 at Talleres, on Éverton Ribeiro’s night.

……………………..

Thanks to a goal from Rodrigo and an assist from Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid eliminated Chelsea and advanced to the semi-finals of Champions League.

……………………..

Villarreal also won a spot in the semi-final of the Champions League, leaving out Bayern Munich.

The results of yesterday’s round in South America.

THE NUMBER

BRL 12 thousand

It is the most expensive ticket price for the CCXP 2022. The sale starts on the 26th.

FEAR OF COCKROACHES

More than a million times in 24 hours was seen the video posted by Bruno Stracke that shows his reaction when a flying cockroach landed on him… Have you seen it?

TELON

It’s not just Maria Fernanda Cândido who represents Brazil in the Harry Potter saga. Graphic designer Eduardo Lima creates things like books and train tickets for the movies.

BBB OF FINES

How “snitch” cameras came to deliver drivers. Only the catches have to be live.

ANITTA

Ricardo Feltrin account that Spotify will analyze whether there was manipulation in the record of access to the song To involve.