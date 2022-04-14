Hello Games has a new ambitious project in the works

Hello Games, the studio behind No Man’s Sky, seems confident in its new project. As revealed by the company on Wednesday (13), the title is so ambitious that “it seems impossible” to be executed even with “a thousand people working on it”.

In an interview with IGN, Sean Murray, co-founder and director of the company, confirmed that the game is being worked on by a “small team”. Apparently, it’s not the sequel to the space exploration game, but it’s just as ambitious.

We’ve been working on something quite ambitious in the background for some time now. It’s a small team, but we like it that way. Similar to No Man’s Sky, it’s the kind of project that, even if we had a thousand people working on it, would still seem impossible.

Hello Games’ new venture entered the early stages of development in September 2021, but Murray assured that production will not interfere with support for No Man’s Sky updates.

The executive also confirmed that the production company “learned its lesson” about early announcements. Obviously, he refers to what happened to the other game in the house, this one released in 2016 with a lot of content and bugs – but it recovered over time.

Hello Games releases “Outlaws”, update of No Man’s Sky

Speaking of support, Hello Games released, this Wednesday (13), a new update for No Man’s Sky. “Outlaws” brings a number of new features, such as new activities and additional features. Check out the details!