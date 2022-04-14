How did Fortnite’s owner become a new economy phenomenon?

Two years ago, a platform like Fortnite would simply be called a game. But the context has changed. With the popularization of the term metaverse, an increasing number of companies are structuring themselves with a focus on this new world. THE Epic Gamesowner of the game that already has more than 200 million fans and hundreds of partnerships, among them Marvel and most of the characters Disney, recently announced a partnership with Lego with the focus on expanding the possibilities in the so-called metaverse.

On Monday, (11), the family holding company behind Lego, together with Sony and the investment fund Kirkbi, invested the equivalent of R$9.4 billion in Epic Games, raising the company’s market value. to approximately R$ 150 billion. It is worth remembering that Sony, the second largest game company in the world, already had investments in Epic Games. According to investors, Fortnite is already considered part of the metaverse and the investment in Epic will give Sony a chance to dig deeper and capitalize on this business.

Thiago Lobão, CEO of Catarina Capital, explains that Sony’s even greater involvement only reports how much the different global players of devices and software platforms are starting to cross now in the dispute for the leading role for solutions that talk to the dynamics of the metaverse . “You have console players in the game market dispute, like Sony itself going ahead buying participation and solutions in virtualization platforms. Epic is nothing more than a competitive differential that Sony wants to bring regarding solutions that have grown a lot, such as Roblox, or even Nintendo’s own universe, which tends to bring a new console over the next two years. , also with the merged augmented and virtual reality footprint.”

“And it is curious how these players that are traditionally known for devices, in this case Sony for consoles, are starting to cross their roadmap with software players beyond Microsoft, which, in a way, already had Xbox as a console, but it is a leading player in the Windows universe, and it has made a very aggressive move to buy Activision. So, you see that we are going to have a curious dispute in the metaverse in which device players are looking for a leading role in buying virtualization tools and software players are also looking for the same role, understanding that that is the future and social players , like Meta, which has already positioned itself as a reference in branding in the metaverse, also crossing and seeking the same positioning. In other words, in a way, there will be a great strategic war of positioning for who will really take the lead and lead a product offering in a metaverse that talks to demand and users at the end”, highlights Thiago.

Lego and Fortnite together

This move that has translated into investments is also part of a long-term deal made last week between Lega and the owner of Fortnite. Together, they committed to developing a “safe and fun for kids and family” metaverse. The two companies will team up to build an immersive digital experience that can be safe for children and parents.

“Children love to play in the digital and physical worlds and move seamlessly between the two. We believe there is enormous potential for them to develop lifelong skills such as creativity, collaboration and communication through digital experiences. But we have a responsibility to make them safe, inspiring and beneficial for everyone. Just as we have protected children’s rights to play in the physical world for generations, we are committed to doing the same for digital play. We look forward to working with Epic Games to shape this exciting and fun future,” says Niels Christiansen, CEO of Lego Group.

For Tim Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Epic Games, “The LEGO Group has captivated the imaginations of children and adults alike through creative play for nearly a century, and we are excited to team up to build a space in the metaverse that is fun, fun, and fun. made for kids and families.”

Games: an increasingly promising market

The year 2022 started off marked by the biggest business in the games industry. Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard for $68.7 billion marked a new phase in the gaming industry. On the global stage, the company that emerges becomes the third largest, behind only Tencent, owner of Fortnite, and Sony. As Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella highlighted in announcing the deal, “the company’s focus is on investing in world-class content, community and cloud to usher in a new era of gaming.”

According to NewZoo, the games industry is expected to move, by 2023, more than US$ 200 billion. In the ranking of the largest and their respective revenues for the second quarter of 2021, there are Tencent, with US$ 7.9 billion, Sony, reaching US$ 4.1 billion, Apple, with US$ 3.5 billion and Microsoft, responsible for US$ 2.9 billion. Activision Blizzard ranked seventh with $2.1 billion in Q1 revenue.

Carlos Silva, Head of Gaming at Go Gamers, a company of the Sioux Group, which annually publishes the Game Brasil Survey, explains that large game companies have characteristics in common. “Some of the largest in the ranking, such as Tencent, Apple and Microsoft, invest in the recurrence of their services, which are increasingly becoming platforms with several options for games, instead of focusing their efforts only on a major launch or product, a model already common between Nintendo and Sony”, he highlights.

Regarding the market size and even with the acquisition of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft, Carlos explains that Tencent, because it also has a model of recurring earnings from free games and a large volume of players in continents such as Asia, should remain at the top. “In addition, other factors such as participation in expressive titles such as League of Legends will make the company still the largest in the market, remembering that Tencent itself owns shares in Activison Blizzard and this can be analyzed in the future.”