How far right intends to win over left-wing voters in France? | World

On the 24th, France returns to the polls to decide whether it prefers to have centrist Emmanuel Macron (Republic on the March) as president for the next five years or the far-right representative Marine Le Pen (National Meeting). Both are trying to win over the voters of the defeated candidates, especially those on the left, who arrive in the second round of this election without an official representative.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

In her third presidential campaign, Marine Le Pen has never been closer to reaching the Élysée Palace. In addition to earning her highest score in the first round (23.15%), the candidate can count on the support of the far-right electorate won by Éric Zemmour and Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, another 9 percentage points, and has the potential to receive votes from other alas, including among the 21.95% of voters on the radical left, a group that strongly rejects Macron.

French elections: why this time it won’t be so easy for Macron to beat Le Pen in the second round

French presidential election : Macron and Le Pen chase the votes of the defeated candidates

For the second round, between 20% and 30% of supporters of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the radical left with the France Insubmissa party, indicate that they can choose a useful vote for Le Pen to avoid a second term for the centrist.

The far-right leader has been concentrating efforts to attract the popular class vote since the beginning of her campaign, by choosing the increase in purchasing power as her main proposal and leaving her ideas about the immigrant population and cultural issues in the background in the speeches. .

1 of 1 A man looks at posters of French presidential candidates Emanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on April 11, 2022 — Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP A man looks at posters of French presidential candidates Emanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, on April 11, 2022 – Photo: Ludovic Marin/AFP

For more than a year, the rallying point for dissatisfied left and right with the Macron government has been the yellow vest demonstrations.

The movement, which began in 2018, had as its catalyst theme the fall in the purchasing power of French families. The protests started with the implementation of an ecological tax that made fuel more expensive and then gathered demands for more public services. Faced with a pension reform proposed by the Macron government that extended working time, the project also became the target of attacks and demonstrations by this group.

This dissatisfaction of the popular layers continued to be present in the country and was aggravated by the crisis of the Covid-19 pandemic, followed by the increase in prices caused by the invasion of Ukraine. France, like other eurozone countries, is experiencing a scenario of peak inflation and loss of purchasing power.

Marine Le Pen knew how to target this group of dissatisfied people, which brought together people from the right, from the left or against traditional politics, by choosing purchasing power as its central proposal.

Second round in France: discover the proposals of Macron and Le Pen

In her speeches, the far-rightist talks about social justice, solidarity, salary increases – with cuts in taxes and social contributions – and expansion of the minimum pension.

“She pushed the party’s economic program to the left”, developing a kind of “crisis-social populism”, analyzes Gilles Ivaldi, a researcher at the Paris Institute of Political Science (Sciences Po) specializing in populism.

Against Macron, Le Pen uses the existing dissatisfaction with proposals applied during his term, such as his controversial pension reform project, and in his speeches reinforces the president’s image as someone close to the elites and far from the people.

In this way, Le Pen managed to attract votes from the disaffected in the first round. Among the yellow vests and supporters, the far-right candidate had the most votes (41%), according to an Elabe poll published by the television channel BFMTV.

In this group, the leftist Mélenchon came in second in the first round, with 24% of the votes, far ahead of the current president (11%).

In the first phase of the election, Le Pen managed to conquer even bastions of the left, such as the department of Dordogne, in the interior of the country. For the first time, the extreme right won the majority of votes in the first round of a presidential election in that territory.

In 2017, Le Pen obtained 20.93% of the electorate in this region of southwestern France. This time, the candidate grabbed five more points in the first round, rising to 25.7%.

Social justice and surname deletion

For the second round, the candidate deepens her strategy. Also on Sunday (10), Le Pen spoke from a pulpit with the phrase “the people vote, the people win” and did not save words to talk about social justice and solidarity.

The choice in the second round, according to her, would be: “either division, injustice and disorder, imposed by Macron for the benefit of some, or the rally of the French around social justice and protection”.

His campaign team also chose to erase the Le Pen surname from the posters, avoiding the rejection of the extremism represented by his father Jean-Marie Le Pen’s family background. And he proposes a country “for all French people”.

The emphasis on the French is no wonder, as his government program this year is no less nationalist and anti-immigrant than in other years. The candidate wants, among other things, to ban the use of the veil, an accessory adopted by Muslim women, to cut social benefits given to non-French people, even to refugees, restrict visas to immigrants and limit the possibilities of naturalization of children of foreigners born in the parents.

Macron’s Intolerance in the Spotlight

In response, the re-election candidate insists on the inconsistency of Le Pen’s economic program and bets on a speech that underlines the intolerance of the extreme right to attract votes from the left to the so-called “republican front”.

Macron calls the candidate’s economic program “completely demagogic”, criticizing her proposal to subsidize the prices of various products with taxes. “We had forgotten who she really is. It will divide our country and expel millions of women and men,” the president said during an interview this week.

France Insubmissive, like most French parties, asks its voters not to cast any votes on the far right, as Jean-Luc Mélenchon repeated four times in his speech after his defeat in the first round.

So far, polls show a slight advantage for Macron, with 54%, compared to 46% for Le Pen.

What their voters will do, however, will only be known after the second round of the presidential election.