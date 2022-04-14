How about learning how to burn 200 calories in 10 minutes? Physical exercise is essential within a healthy life in order to lose weight, in addition to a healthy diet and ideal rest. If we want to lose weight quickly, we must focus on burning calories through training and achieving a marked calorie deficit diet.

According to experts, having a few free minutes a day will be enough to do physical exercises that allow us to be healthier and lose weight.



There are several types of exercises to burn calories, but we must find the sports routines that best suit our age, weight and height.

That’s why experts say that, for starters, anyone who wants to lose weight quickly should start with the following exercises.

How to lose 200 calories in 10 minutes?

These are aerobic routines, which are the most effective way to burn calories and include activities such as walking, cycling and swimming. As an overall goal, you can include at least 30 minutes of physical activity in your daily routine.

But to be more specific and only use 10 minutes out of your day to lose weight, we suggest you start with a warm-up and then move on to 4 specific exercises.



Consequently, doing bicycle push-ups, squats, jumping rope and scissor jumps can burn 200 calories in just 10 minutes, benefiting your health and helping you lose weight quickly.

While we want to speed up the procedure, experts continue to increase the time dedicated to physical activity, because the more active the body is, the better the results.

In this context, professionals say that there are several ways to lose weight every day, without having to go hungry or do intense physical exercises without rest. So with just 10 minutes you can start with the first steps to burn calories and then increase your efforts and keep improving your diet.

