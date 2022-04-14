Hubble Telescope Captures Impressive Discovery in Space and Record Haunts Scientists; check it out – Metro World News Brazil

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has determined the size of the largest icy comet nucleus ever seen by astronomers. The estimated diameter is approximately 80 miles across.

As detailed by NASA, the nucleus is about 50 times larger than that found at the heart of most known comets. Its mass is estimated to be a staggering 500 trillion tons, 100,000 times greater than the mass of a typical comet found much closer to the Sun.

The giant comet C/2014 UN271 (Bernardinelli-Bernstein) is moving at 22,000 miles per hour from the edge of the solar system.

Credit (Illustration: NASA, ESA, Zena Levy (STScI))

Fortunately, it will never come closer than 1 billion miles away from the Sun, which is a little farther than the distance from the planet Saturn. And that won’t be until the year 2031.

As detailed by NASA, comet C/2014 UN271 was discovered by astronomers Pedro Bernardinelli and Gary Bernstein in archival images from the Dark Energy Survey at the Cerro Tololo Inter-American Observatory in Chile.

It was first observed by chance in November 2010, when it was 3 billion kilometers from the Sun, which is about the average distance of Neptune. Since then, it has been intensively studied by ground and space telescopes.

Credit (NASA, ESA, Man-To Hui (Macau University of Science and Technology), David Jewitt (UCLA); Image processing: Alyssa Pagan (STScI))

Hubble Telescope captures image of stunning discovery in space and record haunts scientists

The challenge in measuring this comet was how to differentiate the solid nucleus from the huge dusty coma that surrounds it. The comet is currently too far away for its nucleus to be visually resolved by Hubble.

Instead, the Hubble data show a spike of bright light at the core’s location. The team made a computer model of the surrounding coma and adjusted it to fit the Hubble images. Then the coma glow was subtracted to leave the starry core behind.

Further details are available on the official website of NASA