April 13, 2022 | 17:48

Information on a virus outbreak in the region is denied by HMC and the Health Department

A possible virus outbreak would have affected residents of Vale do Aço. The information reached the Diário do Aço report through the newspaper’s social media profiles on the morning of this Wednesday (13), and pointed out that several cases would have been registered by the Márcio Cunha Hospital (HMC), which would be highly contagious and would have diarrhea as the main symptom. The situation was not confirmed by the hospital’s advice, nor by the Minas Gerais State Health Department (SES-MG).

Diário do Aço sought out the Regional Health Superintendence (SRS) to investigate the situation and received a note signed by SES-MG. The Secretary of State, through the Regional Health Superintendence of Coronel Fabriciano, informs that it has not received any notification of virus cases in the health macro-region of Vale do Aço.

“It also clarifies that, in case of identification of cases of viruses, by the municipal health departments, the municipality needs to notify the SRS through the Computerized System of Epidemiological Surveillance of Acute Diarrheal Diseases (SIVEP/DDA). Through the system, it is possible to monitor and identify changes in the behavior of diarrheal diseases (DDA), with a view to recommending prevention and control measures and evaluating the impact of the actions developed”, informed the Secretariat. In turn, the advice of the HMC assured that the “information is not valid”.