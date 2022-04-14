iPhone 13 offer on Amazon

Amazon has started a new promotional action that brings three models of the iPhone 13 Pro Max with discounts of up to 15%. The devices are even with values ​​below what is practiced on the official website of Apple Brazil.

It’s the case of the iPhone 13 Pro Max gold with 128GB of storage. While on Apple’s website the device is sold at R$ 9,127.80 in cash, on Amazon the product costs R$ 7,723, and can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments.

Another model on offer is the 256GB version, but in graphite color. Amazon offers the product at R$8,547, which is R$1,450 cheaper than what is available in Apple Brazil.

The 512GB gold iPhone 13 Pro Max is now priced at R$10,195 on Amazon. For comparison, at Apple the model is sold for R$ 11,736.00 in cash. That is, the consumer saves more than R$ 1,500.

The links to purchase the three models with promotional values ​​are available below:

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256 GB) – Graphite

BRL 8,547

iPhone 13 Pro Max Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB) – Gold

BRL 10,195

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Launched last year, the iPhone 13 Pro Max features a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz. The phone runs the 6-core A15 Bionic chip and has 5G connectivity.

The device comes with 12MP selfie and main cameras and is capable of recording videos in HDR and in resolution up to 4K and 60 frames per second. The internal battery is capable of video playback for up to 28 hours, streaming for up to 25 hours and audio for up to 95 hours.

As this is a promotional action, Amazon may change the values ​​at any time, depending on the amount of items in stock or reserved for this offer.

