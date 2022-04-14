Is the Switch too weak for Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2?

It’s been five years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch, a video game that has already hit the market with hardware that lags behind its competitors. But while the limitations haven’t stopped the hybrid from receiving several great games, some people doubt it will be able to do the job when the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 finally hit the stores.

Who raised this doubt was the team of Digital Foundry, a channel that specializes in scrutinizing the technical part of the games and that after “studying” the latest trailer of the long-awaited new adventure of Link, defended that everything seems too beautiful to be running in a Switch.

Even without getting their hands on a version—even a preliminary one—of the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, Alex Battaglia, Richard Leadbetter and John Linneman noted several aspects of the video that caught their attention. For the trio, visually the game looks far superior to its predecessor, with several techniques having been implemented by the Nintendo team.

As pointed out by Battaglia, at the beginning of the trailer it is possible to see the protagonist passing through impressively detailed volumetric clouds. Furthermore, with the image showing virtually no aliasing, this level of quality would be difficult to achieve even on the Xbox Series X, currently the most powerful console on the market.

The analyst then speculated that the video may have been “made up” by being rendered at a higher resolution or running on a stronger machine, all to make the game look better than it actually is. However, as well remembered by them, Nintendo does not usually resort to this tactic, with one of the few exceptions having happened precisely with the first Breath of the Wildwhose trailer featured a longer draw distance.

We then move on to the second hypothesis, one that I consider likely and that talks about the new game being thought of for the successor to the Switch or at least for a stronger version of the hybrid. although the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 has only been announced for Nintendo’s current video game, it wouldn’t be a big surprise that it has two versions, with one of them being for the company’s next generation.

In case the team involved in its development is thinking of going down this path, it would just repeat what was already done with the previous game, which came out for both Switch and Wii U. Some will also remember that the same treatment was given to the The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princesswhich appeared on the GameCube and Wii.

Interestingly, in both cases, Link’s adventures served not only as one of the main releases of a Nintendo console, but also as a swan song for those whose life cycles came to an end. So, will the new Breath of the Wild will it also be used as the Switch’s farewell?

It is worth mentioning that this The Legend of Zelda — which, in fact, we don’t even know if it will have the subtitle Breath of the Wild 2 — had its release delayed until the end of June 2023. This helps reinforce the assumption of the game appearing with the successor to the Switch and while BigN has yet to say anything about it, there is no way to rule out that an announcement is done until then, even because it may not pass a “Switch Pro”.

According to producer Eiji Aonuma, the reason for such a delay is due to “make the gaming experience something special”, with the responsible team implementing various features and gameplay elements.

But regardless of the real motivation for the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 not be released in 2022, I believe the important thing is that the game delivers as high a level of quality as its predecessor. What puts me at ease about this is looking back at the two chapters of the series released across generations and seeing how well they worked even on the weakest devices.

Of course, if the new game has a version for Nintendo’s next console, it should perform considerably less on the Switch, but I don’t think that’s an issue. I will never forget the joy I felt when I was able to play the Twilight Princess on my GameCube or while exploring the vast world of Breath of the Wild on the Wii U, even with the limitations that such devices had when compared to their younger brothers.

In the same way, I can live with the idea that I won’t have the best The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 if you try it on Switch. The only thing Nintendo can’t do is cancel the game’s release for the video game and as we’re talking about an installed base of over 103 million units, I believe they won’t ignore so many people.