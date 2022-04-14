Johnson wants to send immigrants, with one-way ticket, to Rwanda

× Playback/YouTube

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson (photo), revealed this Thursday (14) a plan to ship to Rwandain Africa, with a one-way ticket, immigrants who cross the English Channel to apply for asylum.

The official justification is to make life difficult for criminal organizations that practice human trafficking.

“We must ensure that the only route to asylum in the UK is safe and legal.”

According to the prime minister, the measure, which would also have retroactive effect, will be enough to face legal obstacles, while he tries to find a definitive solution to the crisis.

“This problem has plagued our country for a long time and has already caused much suffering and tragedy.. This is the government that refuses to dodge tough decisions.”said Johnson.

The government would invest 50 million pounds in an operation that would be carried out by the British Navy to transport the migrants.

The plan has been heavily criticized by the opposition and faces resistance even in the Conservative Party.

Johnson acknowledged that the move will face legal challenges, but said the partnership it is “fully compliant” with the obligations of international law.

